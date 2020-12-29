Khabib Nurmagomedov claims he didn't notice Conor McGregor's congratulations after UFC 254

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed that he didn’t notice Conor McGregor’s congratulatory message after UFC 254.

Speaking to Match TV, Khabib Nurmagomedov opened up on several notable topics. Amongst these, Nurmagomedov highlighted the congratulatory message he received from the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

The Eagle explained that the most important of all the congratulatory messages he received after his win at UFC 254 was that of President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.

Nurmagomedov noted that being congratulated by the President of the world’s largest country is a different feeling than receiving praise from other athletes, clubs, and organizations.

Additionally, Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that he didn’t notice archrival Conor McGregor’s congratulatory message. Nurmagomedov added that he’d have to check to see whether or not McGregor congratulated him.

“The most important was Vladimir Vladimirovich's congratulations. When athletes, organizations, clubs congratulate you, this is one thing, but when you are congratulated by the president of the largest country in the world, it is a different feeling. But I didn't notice Conor's congratulations, I need to check.”

Conor McGregor issued a classy statement after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 254 win and retirement announcement

The headlining bout of UFC 254 witnessed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov face interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification matchup. The fight against Gaethje was considered by many as an incredibly tough stylistic matchup for Nurmagomedov.

Nevertheless, Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully overcame the stylistic challenges that Gaethje posed, be it the latter’s All-American wrestling background or his vaunted KO power. Nurmagomedov dominated the fight and went on to defeat Gaethje via second-round submission.

Having successfully unified the UFC lightweight title with the win over Gaethje in their UFC 254 matchup, Nurmagomedov proceeded to announce his retirement from the sport of MMA during his post-fight Octagon interview.

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

I will carry on.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

Great night of fights. Congratulations to @TeamKhabib on a great career 👏 I'm sure his father is unbelievably proud 🙏🏽 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) October 24, 2020

After his amazing performance and the emotional retirement announcement that followed, congratulations from all over the world poured in for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As reported by RT, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of President Vladimir Putin, issued a congratulatory statement on the President’s behalf.

"We are happy with his victory…And congratulations to him. The rest is his choice."

Furthermore, Peskov issued yet another statement on behalf of the President, noting that he’d definitely meet Khabib Nurmagomedov when the COVID-19 global pandemic isn’t at its peak and the former is ready.

On the other hand, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime rival Conor McGregor put forth a truly classy statement after UFC 254.

The Notorious One also reiterated his support for the latter in light of the death of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away in July of this year.