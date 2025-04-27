Khabib Nurmagomedov consoles Real Madrid star after red card and crushing Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona

  • home icon
By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 27, 2025 15:35 GMT
Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a message for a Real Madrid star. [Image courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]
Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a message for a Real Madrid star. [Image courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently posted an image of Antonio Rudiger on his Instagram account, in which the footballer appeared quite sad and disappointed.

Last night, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF played in the Copa del Rey final. In the final moments of the match (120th minute), Rudiger, along with his teammates, brashly lashed out at the referee.

Despite being substituted, the German defender threw an object from the technical area toward referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, which resulted in his receiving a red card.

'The Eagle', who strongly bonds with Rudiger, shared two emojis in support of the Real Madrid star.

"🥷👊 @toniruediger"

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's story below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov&#039;s IG story for Antonio Rudiger. [Screenshot courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]
Khabib Nurmagomedov's IG story for Antonio Rudiger. [Screenshot courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

After extra time, Barcelona won the Copa del Rey, defeating Real Madrid 3-2, with Jules Kounde's 116th-minute goal being the differentiator.

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently met Mesut Ozil

Amid his remarkable MMA career as both a fighter and now a coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov has consistently expressed his love for soccer. This passion has allowed him to meet several football legends over the years.

Most recently, Nurmagomedov had the opportunity to meet Mesut Ozil, the former Real Madrid and Arsenal star. In an Instagram post, 'The Eagle' captioned the photo, saying:

"Nice to meet you my Turkish Brother 🤝 A true football legend and a very good person."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's post below:

Nurmagomedov and Ozil reportedly met in Istanbul, Turkey. While the Dagestani fighter referred to the former Real Madrid star as Turkish, Ozil was actually born and raised in Germany. However, his grandparents hailed from Devrek, Turkey, so he has Turkish ancestry.

