"Can you imagine if Khabib compete also"- Ali Abdelaziz tweets about a rumored grappling tournament by Eagle FC with Khabib Nurmagomedov possibly competing in it

Khabib Nurmagomedov may have retired from mixed martial arts back in October of 2020, but does that mean he's done competing in all sport? A new tweet from Nurmagomedov's manager suggests we may see him test himself in an upcoming grappling tournament under his own fight promotion Eagle FC.

Eagle FC just held its second US based event in 2022 featuring a main event between UFC veterans Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez. And while those familiar names helped the show attract a lot of attention, a return to action from 'The Eagle,' even if only via grappling, would certainly bring even more.

Check out the tweet that Ali Abdelaziz sent regarding Khabib's return:

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 @Rizvan_RM can you imagine if Khabib compete also rumors Eagle FC going to have Grappling tournament soon @TeamKhabib can you imagine if Khabib compete also rumors Eagle FC going to have Grappling tournament soon @TeamKhabib @Rizvan_RM 👀👀 can you imagine if Khabib compete also

Abdelaziz is Nurmagomedov's longtime friend and manager, so this isn't just some random guy saying random things. He also works closely with Eagle FC CEO Rizvan Magomedov (who was also tagged in his tweet), and fighters on Abdelaziz's Dominance MMA roster regularly compet on Eagle FC cards.

Abdelaziz has a reputation for getting big fights made, and part of that has to do with his ability to build attention for his clients via social media and interviews. While Khabib Nurmagomedov certainly doesn't need any help in this regard, the tweet certainly builds enthusiasm and excitement for future Eagle FC events.

Khabib Nurmagomedov grappling Georges St-Pierre would be a dream match-up

Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the biggest fights to never happen. Even now with both men retired, it's still a hot topic amongst fans. And while St-Pierre is currently enjoying life outside the cage, he's admitted he's on the lookout for something interesting to get his competitive juices flowing.

Via TalkSport:

“I’m still a fighter and an entertainer. If there is an exhibition fight or a novelty fight for charity, then never say never.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov also implied on the Full Send Podcast that 'GSP' is the one guy he still wants to fight.

“Fighting with him, I know it’s never gonna happen but honestly, if I had the chance to fight someone, it’s gonna be GSP.”

But with Nurmagomedov's vow to his mother to stop fighting and St-Pierre's disinterest in non-exhibition bouts, a fight in the UFC octagon is unlikely. But a grappling match under the Eagle FC banner may be just low stakes / high reward enough for both men, who clearly want to test their mettle against one another.

