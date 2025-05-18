Khabib Nurmagomedov honored with rare Muhammad Ali-signed award in powerful moment

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently received an award bearing the signature of former boxing world champion Muhammad Ali.

Throughout his more than two-decade-long boxing career, Ali was not only an iconic athlete but also an inspiring social activist. He passed away in June 2016, leaving behind an everlasting legacy. 'The Eagle' also shares a similar reputation as a former MMA fighter.

During a recent visit to Kuwait, Nurmagomedov's legacy was further enhanced. A picture of the former UFC lightweight champion receiving the award signed by Ali was posted by @Home_of_Fight on X, with a caption stating:

"Khabib Nurmagomedov was presented with an award personally signed by Muhammad Ali"

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's post (via @Home_of_Fight on X) below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA career spanned over a decade, concluding in 2020. His final fight before retirement was against Justin Gaethje, which he won, bringing his record to 29-0. Currently, the former UFC lightweight champion trains some of the top MMA fighters in the world, including Islam Makhachev.

Aljamain Sterling draws parallels between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

With the departure of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev took over the UFC lightweight scene very quickly. Makhachev, defeated Charles Oliveira to become the champion at UFC 280, in Oct. 2022.

Recently, Aljamain Sterling, a veteran of the UFC, talked about both, 'The Eagle' and Makhachev in a video posted on his YouTube channel. Claiming that the 33-year-old has surpassed the legacy of Nurmagomedov, he said:

"Now, Islam is one of the greatest lightweights of all time, in my opinion. I think he surpasses Khabib just based on how active he's been. I know some people think he hasn't been the most active. In terms of Khabib's run, I think Khabib had a total of like 13 or 14 UFC fights. I think Islam has already passed that, if I'm not mistaken."

He added:

"In my opinion, he [Makhachev] surpassed him because of all the wins of the credible guys he's beaten to get to the belt, and then the guys he's beaten for the belt."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments (via @Home_of_Fight on X) below:

Makhachev has an impressive UFC record of 16 wins and 1 loss, currently on a 15-fight winning streak. He recently vacated his UFC lightweight title to pursue the championship in the welterweight division.

