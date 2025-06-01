Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev steal spotlight during PSG’s UCL title celebration with Achraf Hakimi

Former UFC lightweight champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev were present at the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final where Paris Saint-Germain defeated Inter Milan by 5-0.

Nurmagomedov and Makhachev celebrated PSG's win and showed their support to Achraf Hakimi, who plays at right back for the French club. The duo has revealed in the past that they love to play football and are huge fans of the sport.

Nurmagomedov and Makhachev's video of celebrating with Hakimi was posted on Instagram by TNT Sports and the caption read:

"Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev celebrating with the Champions of Europe, PSG 🏆.Champs recognise champs 🦅🇫🇷"

Check out the video of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev celebrating with Ashraf Hakimi below:

Makhachev recently vacated his lightweight title and confirmed his move to welterweight. Makhachev will now face champion Jack Della Maddalena later this year for the 170-pound strap.

Meanwhile, the fate of the lightweight championship will be decided in the main event of UFC 317 when Ilia Topuria faces Charles Oliveira.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach defends Islam Makhachev's move to welterweight

The coach of both Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Javier Mendez defended Makhachev's move to welterweight. Mendez asserted that the Russian had pre-planned the move and wanted to become double-champ.

Speaking in a recent episode of Javier & Mo Show, he said:

"We had that conversation. He told me, 'Coach, my goal is to win more titles here in the lightweight division, defend the title more. Then, after that, if a welterweight title comes up, I want to do that. I want to be double-champ.' I said, 'That's a great plan.' This is what's been at stake for him before we even knew who Topuria was. It had nothing to do with him. It had to do with what Islam wanted... He more or less projected this many years ago."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (5:55):

