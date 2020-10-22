Khabib Nurmagomedov issues chilling reply when asked how he would react if he bleeds in the Octagon

Every time Justin Gaethje steps inside the Octagon, he brings extreme chaos with him. Fearless as they come, Gaethje never shies away from slogging it out with his counterpart in the middle of the Octagon and most of his opponents crumble under the sheer violence this man brings to every single fight.

Justin Gaethje has won an incredible 9 bonus awards in just 7 fights in the UFC which is a huge pointer towards the fact that he creates carnage inside the cage and it can be safe to say that his plan will remain the same at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi this weekend when he faces Khabib Nurmagomedov. Gaethje wants to make the undefeated Russian see his own blood inside the cage this weekend.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been so impeccable inside the cage that the man has lost just one round in his entire MMA career, and he has a record of 28-0 heading into Saturday's fight. Now his opponent Gaethje believes that if he can make Khabib Nurmagomedov bleed for the first time, the Dagestani fighter will be unnerved because he's never even had as much as a scratch on him in his whole career. That would apparently hand Gaethje a massive advantage during the fight.

When ESPN reporter Bret Okamoto asked Khabib Nurmagomedov to react to the comments made by Justin Gaethje, the Russian gave a chilling reply. Nurmagomedov said that if Gaethje believes that he hasn't seen blood, then he's wrong because while growing up in Dagestan, the former has seen a lot of bloodsheds. Nurmagomedov agrees with Gaethje about trying to make him bleed being a good plan but said that blood won't stop him from beating Gaethje in the headliner of UFC 254.

Once the cage door shuts, that's when we'll actually find out whether the interim champ has it in him to make Khabib bleed. One thing's for sure, it's going to be a riveting contest.

Check out what Khabib said below.