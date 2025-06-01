Khabib Nurmagomedov issues hilarious warning to IShowSpeed over soccer criticism during UCL broadcast: “Now you in my world” 

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently attended the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) Final in Munich, Germany, where he met popular YouTuber IShowSpeed.

Last night, Paris Saint-Germain FC triumphed over Inter Milan, securing their first-ever UCL trophy. Nurmagomedov attended to support the French soccer club and later joined the CBS Sports Golazo broadcast desk, where he joined hosts Thierry Henry, Kate Abdo, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

During the discussions, 'The Eagle' made a humorous remark and issued a warning to IShowSpeed, who was also on the UCL broadcast as a guest. He said:

"I'm gonna be humble. I think [IShowSpeed] is better than me [in] running, but football IQ? I'm much better... Don't forget between us, is nobody right now. Now you in my world, understand? But you can talk, freedom [of] speech."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Nurmagomedov has been a soccer fan for many years and has interacted with several prominent figures in the soccer community. He is also a passionate supporter of Real Madrid C.F., which is arguably one of the most successful clubs in UCL history.

Khabib Nurmagomedov pokes fun at IShowSpeed with a fight callout

IShowSpeed previously expressed his willingness to face Jake Paul if given the opportunity, but the fight was never confirmed or took place. Currently, the 20-year-old is considered one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, attracting a large viewership through his In-Real Life (IRL) livestreams.

During the aforementioned segment of the CBS Sports Golazo interview for the UCL broadcast, Khabib Nurmagomedov issued a lighthearted warning to the YouTuber, saying:

"Maybe if this guy [IShowSpeed] gonna talk too much, maybe we gonna fight tonight. Be careful, brother."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

Nurmagomedov retired from his professional MMA career after UFC 254 in October 2020. He currently trains some of the top MMA fighters in the world, including former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

