Khabib Nurmagomedov is leaving MMA right before the biggest fight of Islam Makhachev's career: Chael Sonnen

Khabib Nurmagomedov, widely considered as the greatest lightweight in UFC history, is leaving MMA a full two years after retiring from the sport. According to Chael Sonnen, 'The Eagle' is leaving MMA right before the biggest fight of his protégé Islam Makhachev's career.

Makhachev is slated to put his newly minted lightweight title on the line against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. The fight is scheduled for February 12 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Here are Chael Sonnen's thoughts on the whole situation:

"I can't come out and tell you that Khabib is done and he won't be with Islam [in his corner at UFC 284]. I can't come out and tell you that. I've got two different statements One is [that] he's taking some time away. Okay, great. Take some time away. The other [statement is], 'I'm leaving the industry.', means, 'I will not be with Islam [in his upcoming fight]. Not only does it mean [that] I won't be in Perth with Islam. It means [that] I won't be at camp. I won't be training.'"

Why is Khabib Nurmagomedov walking away from the sport of MMA?

According to various MMA reports, Khabib Nurmagomedov is leaving the sport of MMA entirely. 'The Eagle' shared a cryptic post on his Instagram account that alluded to him leaving the sport for good.

Khabib Nurmagomedov leaving the sport of MMA entirely might be due to his commitment to family and businesses.

Here's the post shared by 'The Eagle':

The caption to the post, translated from Russian, read:

"Concluding the year. The year certainly turned out to be a very busy and successful. Take care of yourself brothers 🤝 I hope my decision is only for the best, a big hug to you all Thank you, you were a big reason for my success in sports."

The former UFC lightweight champion, often considered as the lightweight GOAT, retired from active competition in 2020 after defending his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Since retiring from the sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken on the role of coach at the American Kickboxing Academy, and corners his academy's fighters in their respective MMA bouts.

'The Eagle' was last seen in the corner of Islam Makhachev after the newly minted UFC champion defeated Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Khabib Nurmagomedov retired with an undefeated record of 29-0, with a promotional record of 13-0.

