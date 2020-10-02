Khabib Nurmagomedov on what's next after Justin Gaethje; Reveals that Dana White has "something special" planned for him

UFC 254 will see Khabib Nurmagomedov have his third title defense, facing Justin Gaethje in the main event at Fight Island. For Khabib Nurmagomedov, this may not be his biggest fight, but it's certainly one of his most important ones.

Khabib Nurmagomedov admitted that training has helped him get through depression following the tragic passing of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Speaking to MMAFighting on the Virtual Media Day, Khabib Nurmagomedov addressed what's next for him after Justin Gaethje:

“Very good question, honestly – very good question,” Nurmagomedov told MMA Fighting on Thursday during the UFC 254 media day. “I don’t know. For example, I’m going to finish Justin Gaethje inside the cage Oct. 24. What else? This is very good question.

Khabib Nurmagomedov insisted that his UFC run doesn't have anything to do with money. He said that he has enough ventures outside of the UFC to make money, but also admitted that he is unlikely to retire after UFC 254, stating that Dana White has something special planned for him:

“Dana told me after this fight, he has something special for me. But I told him, please keep this, after fight we’re going to talk. He say has very big things after this fight for me. We’ll see.”

What is the "special plan" that Dana White has for Khabib Nurmagomedov?

While it's merely speculation, it's highly possible that the special plan that Dana White has in place is a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre. While Dana White and the UFC have been vocal about wanting to book a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, the legacy fight with GSP seems to interest the Lightweight Champion more.

Even GSP stated his interest in fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov, wanting to become the first person to conquer the Russian inside the Octagon.