Khabib Nurmagomedov offers words of strength after terror attack strikes homeland Dagestan: "Educating souls is more important"

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has shared words of strength in an Instagram post, following a terror attack that struck his homeland of Dagestan on Sunday. Gunmen opened fire on places of worship in the northern Russian Caucasus region killing an orthodox priest, at least seven police officers, and a national guard.

No extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attacks as of the time of this writing. According to a report by CNN, at least six militants have been killed for the attacks on churches, synagogues, and police posts in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala which are 75 miles apart.

Distraught by the unfortunate incident, 'The Eagle' took to social media to post a black image, mourning the victims. He wrote:

"My condolences to all the relatives and friends of the victims. May Allah save us from all such situations and grant us a peaceful sky over our heads. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, and let everyone look around themselves and around their children, with whom they interact with and who is around them. Educating souls is more important than educating bodies."

Trending

Dagestan, a predominantly Muslim region, is also home to a Christian minority and an even less pronounced Jewish population. These minorities seem to have been the target of Sunday's coordinated attacks.

A three-day mourning period has been declared in the region following the shootouts. CNN has quoted the Russian News agency TASS confirming that the families of the victims will receive financial aid.

The gruesome attack comes three months after the Crocus City Hall in Moscow was attacked by ISIS affiliate group ISIS-K, which took over 140 lives.

Donald Trump on Khabib Nurmagomedov championing for peace: "He's a very smart guy"

Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen cageside at UFC 302 talking to Donald Trump. While one could not make out what the pair talked about from videos of the interaction, Trump has since revealed that 'The Eagle' was requesting him to bring about an end to wars raging around the world.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, the former president of the United States stated:

"Khabib came up to me after the fight. He said to me, I hope you can get in because we have to stop the wars. We have to stop the killing. So many people are being killed. He is a very smart guy, a very interesting guy."

Catch Donald Trump's comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

Furthermore, the 78-year-old vowed to put an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, if were to be reflected to the presidential office.