Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts as Alexander Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky's staggering NHL record

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently congratulated his fellow countryman, NHL legend Alexander Ovechkin, for breaking a seemingly unbreakable record in the National Hockey League.

Ovechkin, called 'The Great 8' by his fans, is widely considered one of the greatest hockey players of all time. Presently, the 39-year-old ice hockey icon broke a record previously held by the consensus GOAT, Wayne Gretzky, for 26 years: the most career goals scored with 895.

Russian sports Instagram page @za.khabiba posted about Nurmagomedov posing with Ovechkin, with the caption:

"⚡️🌟 Alexander Ovechkin broke the seemingly "eternal" record of Wayne Gretzky, which stood for 26 years, throwing 895 pucks and becoming the best sniper in NHL history. It's like someone in football surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of career goals. What an incredible achievement "

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov and Alexander Ovechkin in the post below:

Nurmagomedov reposted the post on his Instagram stories, with the caption:

"Congratulations, 👏👏👏 @aleksandrovechkinofficial"

Khabib Nurmagomedov's IG story. [Screenshot courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

When Khabib Nurmagomedov's former rival, Conor McGregor, praised Alexander Ovechkin's KO power

One can argue that ice hockey became famous around the world because of the one thing its players do they shouldn't be doing: fighting.

While the precision targeting, teamwork, and kinetic grace of each player should be praised, fans often get more enamored when hockey players throw down their sticks and start winging punches at each other. Notably, it's the reason why the term "hockey punches" was coined.

While Alexander Ovechkin is considered to be one of the greatest hockey talents of all time, he doesn't shy away from throwing hands when he needs to. A perfect example is when he flatlined Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes back in 2019.

Check out Alexander Ovechkin knocking out Andrei Svechnikov in the post below:

Ironically, Khabib Nurmagomedov's former rival, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, congratulated the Russian player by reposting the tweet with the caption:

"Congrats @ovi8! A Proper Russian. Great to meet you in Moscow big man, see you again soon! They can run, but they can’t hide."

