Khabib Nurmagomedov last competed in September of 2019, defeating Dustin Poirier via submission in the third round of their UFC Lightweight title matchup.

Nurmagomedov is now set to face yet another feared KO artist in Justin Gaethje, who many believe poses a significant threat to the former’s reign as the king of the UFC Lightweight division.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals how he’ll attack and finish Justin Gaethje

During a recent UFC 254 media day, reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov addressed his upcoming fight against Justin Gaethje and revealed how he intends to defeat him.

Nurmagomedov asserted that nothing changes for him and he’s going to try to wrestle with Gaethje. He added that he’ll keep attempting takedowns until he downs the latter on the mat.

Additionally, Nurmagomedov explained that although wrestling is the primary focus of his strategy, he’s going to mix up his boxing, utilize kicks, and ensure that he attacks Gaethje with a mix of wrestling and kickboxing.

Khabib Nurmagomedov noted that Gaethje has very good wrestling defense and has wrestled all his life. Nurmagomedov added, however, that unlike him, Gaethje hasn’t used his wrestling much over the past few years.

Furthermore, Nurmagomedov opined that despite Gaethje having a good wrestling base and knowing how to defend a takedown, he is going to keep attacking Gaethje in the first couple of rounds and then finish his exhausted opponent in round three.

Nurmagomedov reiterated his belief that he’ll stop Gaethje in round three because, according to him, he doesn’t have good conditioning.

Moreover, Nurmagomedov expounded that Gaethje’s a tough guy, a true warrior, who likes fighting and blood, but claimed that his fight IQ is much better than that of his opponent.

Khabib Nurmagomedov emphasized that his aim is to tire out Gaethje, indicating that if not in the third, he’d probably finish him in the fourth round. Nurmagomedov stated:

“My goal is to make him tired…I’m going to make him tired. This is my goal. Maybe round No. 3 or round No. 4, my plan is finish him.” (*H/T MMAFighting for the quotes)

How does Khabib Nurmagomedov match up against Justin Gaethje?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is regarded by many as a bad stylistic matchup for any and every Lightweight MMA fighter in the world today.

Nurmagomedov has often been criticized for his seemingly awkward striking skills, but is known to possess more than enough firepower in the grappling department to make up for whatever weaknesses he may have.

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that Gaethje’s best shot at defeating Nurmagomedov is to keep the fight standing. He must utilize his superior striking skills and vaunted KO power to rock, drop, and separate The Eagle from his senses.

Regardless, barring a flash KO loss, most combat sports experts have suggested that Nurmagomedov is more than capable of besting Gaethje and walking away as the Undisputed UFC Lightweight Champion.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov can finish Justin Gaethje in their UFC 254 fight? Sound off in the comments.