Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin demands reparations from Daniel Cormier for injuring his training partner: "One and half months, he didn't train"

Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin and Bellator lightweight champion, Usman Nurmagomedov demanded reparations from Daniel Cormier for injuring his training partner. Nurmagomedov, who was last seen in the octagon against Alexandr Shabliy, revealed that Cormier concussed his teammate Amru Magomedov.

The 26-year-old, who trains at the American Kickboxing Academy, revealed that Cormier caught Magomedov with an uppercut during his camp for Shabliy. The Dagestan native said Magomedov got constant headaches, had to take IV therapy and was also out of action for around 45 days.

Speaking on The Brian Campbell Experience, Nurmagomedov said:

"He's Daniel Cormier, just chill guy. You know I have history with Daniel Cormier, one last time when I prepare my fight with Alexandr Shabliy, he come to the cage and he injured my brother, he give him uppercut and this guy he was uh uh, we come back in Dagestan and this guy had a head pain for like one and a half month, he didn't train, he did IV therapy, he lost lot of money and Cormier has to pay to him because he injured him."

Check out Usman Nurmagomedov's comments below:

"Khabib's here to help us" - Islam Makhachev on breaking Khabib Nurmagomedov's title defense record

Islam Makhachev is on the brink of breaking his teammate-turned-coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov's lightweight title defense record. Makhachev is currently leveled with Nurmagomedov for three successful title defenses. The 33-year-old has racked up title defenses against former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski twice and Dustin Poirier.

Makhachev, who is currently in camp for his upcoming fight against Arman Tsarukyan revealed he doesn't care about breaking 'The Eagle's' record. The Dagestan native also said that Nurmagomedov's ultimate goal is for all his teammates to surpass him.

Speaking to CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, Makhachev revealed:

"Inside the team, we don't have any competitive like, 'Who beat [Nurmagomedov's] record, you beat my record'. You know, Khabib's here to help us to be better than him, to push us, to help us. But, we never talk even about this [record]. And records, all this stuff, it's nothing for me, I just want to keep my belt...He has 29-0, brother, and this is the biggest record which I can't beat because I have one loss."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

