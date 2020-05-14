Khabib Nurmagomedov's father regains consciousness following a heart surgery

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and Khabib Nurmagomedov

There has been some positive development regarding the health condition of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and trainer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. It was earlier reported that Abdulmanap fell ill due to a suspected case of pneumonia and was airlifted to a military hospital in the Russian capital Moscow where he slipped into a coma.

However, the latest reports from Russian media outlets come as a huge sigh of relief for the well-wishers of the Nurmagomedov family during this difficult time as Abdulmanap has reportedly gained consciousness following heart surgery in the military hospital.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's condition is "serious but stable", say doctors

Doctors in the Moscow military hospital who are treating Nurmagomedov's father have described his present condition as 'serious but stable'. While speaking to 360 TV, Ramazan Rabadanov, who happens to be a family friend of Nurmagomedov stated that though he has regained consciousness, Abdulmanap hasn't spoken to anyone yet.

"He regained consciousness today. He hasn't yet spoken. Yesterday [Wednesday] he was in a coma after a heart operation."

Nurmagomedov's father first fell sick in April, when he was in his Makhachkala hometown in Russia's Republic of Dagestan and he was admitted to a local hospital for treatment of symptoms that seemed similar to pneumonia. Russian news outlets alleged mistreatment at the hospital in Dagestan led to futher deterioration of Abdulmanap's health, post which he was flown into Moscow.