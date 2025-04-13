Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager gives five-word reaction to Colby Covington's backstage skirmish with Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz, known for representing elite fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev in the UFC, responded to the backstage altercation between Paddy Pimblett and Colby Covington at UFC 314.

Ad

In the co-main event of the evening, Pimblett scored a third-round TKO victory over former title challenger Michael Chandler. During Pimblett's post-fight interview, a verbal confrontation erupted between him and Covington, who seemed to downplay Pimblett's win and the caliber of his UFC opponents, stating:

“You’re fighting scrubs. Guys who are 2-6. You’re a bum. You beat guys who are 2-6, remember that. Remember that, you’re a scrub. You’re a fraud.”

Ad

Trending

In retaliation, Pimblett took a jab at Covington regarding his recent losing streak. As the two approached each other, those present intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Paddy Pimblett and Colby Covington's altercation below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Abdelaziz reacted to the video of this altercation posted on ESPN MMA's X handle, writing:

"I hope paddy slap him."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Abdelaziz is known for becoming involved in the rivalries of his fighters. At the height of their rivalry, Covington and former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who was also represented by Abdelaziz, were engaged in intense rivalry.

Covington, one of the most polarizing figures in MMA, often utilizes trash talk and controversial comments to promote his fights. His promotional strategies resulted in a feud with Usman and Abdelaziz, with both sides exchanging barbs on social media and engaging in public verbal conflicts.

Ad

While the exact reason for Covington's recent altercation with Pimblett remains unclear, the likelihood of their rivalry leading to a fight appears low. The two are at vastly different stages of their careers and compete in separate weight classes.

Pimblett's victory over Chandler marked the biggest win of his career thus far, and he is likely to pursue higher-ranked fighters and eventually aim for a title shot in the lightweight division. Meanwhile, Covington, a multiple-time welterweight title challenger and former interim champion, is coming off a TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley and seems to be nearing the end of his professional MMA career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.