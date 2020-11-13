Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager reacts to Conor McGregor celebrating UFC double champ day

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, don't like each other, which has been well documented over the past couple of years.

Abdelaziz has yet again taken a dig at the Irishman, who was celebrating the fourth anniversary of his win against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, where McGregor achieved champ-champ status in the promotion.

Abdelaziz took to Twitter to reply to McGregor's celebratory tweet by claiming that there is only one true champion - McGregor's arch-rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Abdelaziz even shared a picture showing Khabib as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC to prove his point.

The beginning of the hostilities between Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz

Conor McGregor and Abdelaziz's war of words began just before UFC 229, where the southpaw took on the undefeated lightweight champion. In the leadup to the fight, a lot of heated words were exchanged between McGregor and Abdelaziz, and there was clearly no love lost between the pair even after the fight.

Following his loss to Khabib at UFC 229, Conor McGregor released a statement on Instagram highlighting what he did wrong, and Khabib did right during the fight. Abdelaziz blasted McGregor for the latter's assessment of the fight, calling him a weak soul who was making excuses for his defeat.

"This is my response to this weak soul, him and his sorry a** team already making some stupid excuses."

Abdelaziz further claimed that his client showed mercy on the Irishman by making him tap instead of punishing him for another round inside the Octagon.

"God put mercy in Khabib's heart and decided to show the world you're a tap machine and put on a neck crank that wasn’t even a choke.The proper technique is 2 on 1 try to peel the arm and defend the neck crank. You put your two hands on the ground and your hand only came up when you were ready to tap."

Abdelaziz went on to take another jibe at Conor McGregor by telling the Irishman to go open a liquor store (referring to his Proper 12 whiskey) since he wouldn't get a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.