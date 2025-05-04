Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager takes veiled shot while crowning Islam Makhachev lightweight king

Dominance MMA represents Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. They share the same manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who recently announced Makhachev as the lightweight king and also asserted that what Makhachev says will happen.

Ad

Abdelaziz also took a veiled shot at Ilia Topuria, saying the 'loudest one in the room is the weakest one in the room'. Makhachev is the most accomplished lightweight champion of all time with four successful title defenses to his name, surpassing Nurmagomedov's three.

Makhachev has been repeatedly called out by former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. The Georgian-Spaniard vacated his title and moved up to lightweight, calling Makhachev out for a fight.

Ad

Trending

However, the Russian wants Topuria to prove himself in the division first. As a result, Topuria has stated publicly that Makhachev is trying to avoid him. In a post on X, Abdelaziz wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"When the King speak everybody have to listen and loudest one in the room is the weakest one in the room #isonlyoneking"

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Arman Tsarukyan breaks down UFC lightweight title scene including champion Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev has repeatedly expressed his desire to move up to welterweight but has delayed the move up due to training partner Belal Muhammad being the 170-pound champion.

While speaking to MONK3, Tsarukyan explained the entire lightweight title picture. He said:

"Now [Islam] is deciding whether he will stay at 155 or move to 170. The situation is unclear now... Right now I am not in the title race, because I got injured, my turn has passed, but if there is [a fight] for the vacant title - I will fight for the vacant title. If [Islam] stays [at lightweight], he will fight with someone. Most likely, it will be Topuria. And after Topuria, he will fight with me if I win another fight or, let's say, if no new name comes up."

Ad

Tsarukyan added:

"If Islam fights on June 28th, then the next time he will fight is in October. [Islam] is waiting for the fight between Belal and Maddalena. If Belal wins, then he stays at lightweight. If Belal loses, then he will most likely move [to welterweight] and fight Maddalena so that he has two belts."

Ad

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.