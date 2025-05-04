Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager takes veiled shot while crowning Islam Makhachev lightweight king

Dominance MMA represents Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. They share the same manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who recently announced Makhachev as the lightweight king and also asserted that what Makhachev says will happen.
Abdelaziz also took a veiled shot at Ilia Topuria, saying the 'loudest one in the room is the weakest one in the room'. Makhachev is the most accomplished lightweight champion of all time with four successful title defenses to his name, surpassing Nurmagomedov's three.
Makhachev has been repeatedly called out by former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. The Georgian-Spaniard vacated his title and moved up to lightweight, calling Makhachev out for a fight.
However, the Russian wants Topuria to prove himself in the division first. As a result, Topuria has stated publicly that Makhachev is trying to avoid him. In a post on X, Abdelaziz wrote:
"When the King speak everybody have to listen and loudest one in the room is the weakest one in the room #isonlyoneking"
Check out Ali Abdelaziz's post below:
Arman Tsarukyan breaks down UFC lightweight title scene including champion Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev has repeatedly expressed his desire to move up to welterweight but has delayed the move up due to training partner Belal Muhammad being the 170-pound champion.
While speaking to MONK3, Tsarukyan explained the entire lightweight title picture. He said:
"Now [Islam] is deciding whether he will stay at 155 or move to 170. The situation is unclear now... Right now I am not in the title race, because I got injured, my turn has passed, but if there is [a fight] for the vacant title - I will fight for the vacant title. If [Islam] stays [at lightweight], he will fight with someone. Most likely, it will be Topuria. And after Topuria, he will fight with me if I win another fight or, let's say, if no new name comes up."
Tsarukyan added:
"If Islam fights on June 28th, then the next time he will fight is in October. [Islam] is waiting for the fight between Belal and Maddalena. If Belal wins, then he stays at lightweight. If Belal loses, then he will most likely move [to welterweight] and fight Maddalena so that he has two belts."
Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below: