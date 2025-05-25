Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager tips rising featherweight as future UFC champion

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is managed by Ali Abdelaziz. The manager recently predicted that a MMA prospect will become the UFC champion in the future.

The contender he mentioned is David Mgoyan, who currently fights in Tuff-N-Uff promotion and holds a professional record of 6-0. Myoyan is from Russia and trains at American Top Team in Florida.

Abdelaziz manages many young prospects and superstars. His client list includes Islam Makhachev, Magomed Ankalaev, Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo. He also manages several other fighters like Manel Kape, Umar Nurmagomedov and Movsar Evloev.

In a post on X, Abdelaziz wrote:

"Remember this name David Mgoyan. Future UFC CHAMPION"

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's post below:

Daniel Cormier heaps praise on Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is a great friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Cormier took the Russian under him when he came to America from Russia and helped him learn English. Both fighters trained at the American Kickboxing Academy (A.K.A.) together.

Nurmagomedov remained undefeated in his career and retired with a perfect record of 29-0, with 13 wins coming in the UFC. 'The Eagle' defended his crown three times which was a record at that time. Recently, Islam Makhachev broke the record after defeating Renato Moicano at UFC 311, making his fourth successful defense.

Speaking on a recent episode of ESPN's Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, Cormier labeled Nurmagomedov the "Michael Jordan of MMA". He said:

"If Jon Jones is not the Michael Jordan of MMA then who is? It's gotta be Khabib, he never lost. Think about this, Jordan made the finals, Jordan never lost in the finals. So if we're talking about that, then yes. If you take everything Jones ever did, obviously, he's in that conversation, but it's Khabib for me."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov below (2:00):

