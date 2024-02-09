Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate reportedly shot dead in Dagestan over alleged incidents of bullying

A Russian MMA fighter and teammate of Khabib Nurmagomedov has been reportedly shot to death in Makhachkala, Dagestan.

Magomedrasul Mutaev, who was a student at Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's school of martial arts, died in the shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 31, claims Dagestani police as per a report by RT. Mutaev allegedly took eight bullets outside an apartment block on Gaptakhskaya Street and succumbed to his wounds shortly afterward.

According to several media reports, there was a previous attempt on Mutaev's life as well.

Authorities suspect an 18-year-old man, Nadyrkhan Kadirkhanov, who was detained on Feb. 3 according to Caucasian Knot. Several outlets also reported that the motive behind the act of violence could have been revenge.

Tut Dagestan stated on the Telegram channel cited a source that said:

"Magomedrasul Mutaev took advantage of being stronger than young guys in the gym. He mocked the younger ones and took their belongings away from them. I don’t justify the killer, but the guy’s nerves simply couldn’t stand bullying."

Acquaintances of the suspect from Korkmaskala village said that the man must have been "pushed" really hard to decide to kill someone, reported NEWS.ru. The source claimed that Mutaev "severely beat" Kadirkhanov a week before the incident and allegedly put out cigarettes on his body after the 18-year-old said something about the athlete's father.

If proven guilty, Nurmagomedov's teammate could face imprisonment for a term of six to 15 years, lawyer Alexander Degterev told NEWS.ru.

AMC Fight Nights released a statement on Telegram about the fighter's death:

"Terrible tragedy! It is with deep regret that we announce the premature death of a young and promising athlete! Over the course of his 20 years, he managed to leave a bright mark on the world of martial arts; his bright image will forever remain in our hearts. Our condolences to the family and loved ones!"

Mutaev was a silver medalist at the 2022 Ali Aliyev Memorial Tournament in the 97 kg weight class. He competed in his sole MMA fight in Nov. 2023 against Elgun Yusibov at AMC Fight Nights - 122 and won the bout via decision. He was set to compete again on Feb. 23 in Moscow.