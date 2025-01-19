  • home icon
  • Khabib Nurmagomedov shares honest feelings after Umar Nurmagomedov's UFC 311 loss against Merab Dvalishvili: "Work on mistakes"

By Souvik Roy
Modified Jan 21, 2025 05:56 GMT
Khabib Nurmagomedov consoles Umar Nurmagomedov after UFC 311 loss along with a touch of motivation. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]
Khabib Nurmagomedov recently came up with a few supportive words for his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov following the latter's loss against Merab Dvalishvili in the co-main event of UFC 311. Khabib's words also packed a punch of motivation apart from a consoling statement.

In a few recent interviews, Khabib detailed how UFC 311 would be a grueling one for him. Three fighters from Team Khabib took to the octagon on the night of Jan. 18. Tagir Ulanbekov and Islam Makhachev completed their assignments successfully with victories over their rivals. But Umar stood as the only defeated one out of the three Team Khabib fighters.

The Dagestani bantamweight started the fight strongly and won the first round on two of the three judges' scorecards. The second stanza turned out to be even better for Umar as all three judges scored it in his favor. However, his gas tank started depleting rapidly from the third round, which allowed Dvalishvili to take control of the fight with a plethora of takedowns.

Dvalishvili pocketed the next three rounds on all three judges' scorecards, earning himself a unanimous decision victory and also marking his first successful title defense.

Despite Umar's defeat, Khabib had no complaints regarding his in-fight commitment. An X update from @ChampRDS displayed how 'The Eagle' labeled Umar as "one of the best in the world." Khabib also expressed his desire to "work" on Umar's technique to make a strong comeback. He wrote:

"@umar_nurmagomedov keep your head up, junior. Yesterday you showed that you are one of the best in the world. At the moment we have a lot to work on. We will work on our mistakes and return to the title race."

A Team Khabib member recently broke a record held by Khabib Nurmagomedov himself

Khabib Nurmagomedov's fame in the UFC community is because of multiple reasons. Apart from possessing an unrivaled grappling game and an undefeated record, 'The Eagle' also held the record for the most lightweight title defenses (three) jointly with Frankie Edgar, Benson Henderson, BJ Penn, and his friend Islam Makhachev.

However, the former lightweight champ no longer holds this record as Makhachev overtook him after defending the lightweight gold for the fourth time with a victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 311.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
