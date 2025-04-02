Khabib Nurmagomedov shares one-word reaction after Antonio Rudiger's header sends Real Madrid into Copa del Rey final

Former UFC lightweight champion and Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov is a huge Real Madrid fan. The Russian shared his reaction as Los Blancos entered the Copa Del Rey final after Antonio Rudiger scored a header in the 115th minute of the game. Real Madrid will face either Barcelona or city rivals Athletico Madrid in the final of the competition.

Ad

Nurmagomedov shared a one-word reaction in his Instagram stories and wrote:

"KOCMOC"

The Russian word Kocmoc translates to space or cosmos in English.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

Screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov's story [Image Courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Nurmagomedov has been following football actively since announcing his retirement in 2020. He retired with an undefeated record of 29-0 and made three successful defenses of his lightweight crown. 'The Eagle' made his UFC debut in 2012 and fought 13 times in the promotion, winning all 13 of his fights in a dominant fashion.

Ad

Trending

He made his last appearance against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 where he submitted the American via triangle choke.

MMA coach Javier Mendez highlights key difference between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov are two of the best lightweights to have ever competed in the UFC. They have been teammates since childhood and have adopted different styles of fighting.

Ad

According to Mendez, Makhachev follows his instructions flawlessly and can adapt to any situation, whereas Nurmagomedov is '50/50' when it comes to changing plans mid-fight. Speaking on Javier & Mo Show, he said:

"The thing about Islam, like I've always said, he can change on a dime. Basically, we can change him minute for minute, round for round, second per second. He's that good. He can change and adapt.

Ad

"Khabib is 50/50 with me [when it comes to changing the game plan mid-fight]. Islam has always been 100% on point... He's a great student, not a good student, he's a great student. He listens to all his coaches."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (4:33):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.