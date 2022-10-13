"It sometimes puts pressure on me"- Khabib Nurmagomedov talks about the stress of the social responsibility by having a massive influence in Russia and around the world

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all-time. Now serving in a leadership role for fellow Dagestani fighters, Khabib recently opened up about the social responsibilities that come with being so influential in Dagestan, as well as Russia as a whole.

Speaking with UFC Russia, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated:

"I do feel like I have a social responsibility. A huge one. It sometimes puts pressure on me, but I'm more or less used to it. When you accept it and move forward it becomes easier. Some people don't realize it and say something wrong and find themselves in unpleasant situations. I try to not let that happen."

Khabib elaborated on how he handles the pressure:

"It's a matter of how you handle it. If I were to fight my internal self, I'd have problems somewhere in my 34 years of life. I just am who I am. I don't need to put on a mask, I just am who I am... You just need to give yourself time to mature then you'll realize where you've made mistakes, what you should've done differently."

Nurmagomedov shared that it is important to overcome obstacles as they build you for success. He added that mistakes and failures allow individuals to correct them and grow.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov discuss his social responsibilities (starting at the 20:15 mark):

Khabib Nurmagomedov opened up about being the 'senior mentor' for Dagestani fighters

Khabib Nurmagomedov is now retired and mentoring his fellow Dagestani fighters. He will corner Islam Makhachev against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, where the lightweight championship will be on the line. It will be his first opportunity to coach a fellow fighter to the title.

Speaking with UFC Russia, Nurmagomedov shared that he sees himself as a 'senior mentor' and not a coach, stating:

"You mentioned 'senior mentor' and that's closest to what I am, but I wouldn't call myself a coach since I was never their coach. We all trained together... I think I'm more the senior mentor. I'm the oldest among them and often have to take matters into my own hands. I feel like there are many instances where I can share my knowledge and experience."

While Nurmagomedov's official title may label him a coach, his relationship with the fighters doesn't allow him to view himself as such. Despite his early retirement, Khabib remains active within the sport of mixed martial arts.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov discuss his role as a mentor below (starting at the 5:00 mark):

