Khabib Nurmagomedov to showcase most promising talents from his father Abdulmanap’s fighting academy

Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to honor his father's legacy as he will corner fighters and be ringside at the upcoming UAE Warriors events in Abu Dhabi. The cards feature a host of exciting talent, which includes some of the most promising prospects from the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's fight academy.

'The Eagle' unfortunately lost his father in 2020 after Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov contracted COVID-19 following heart surgery. Before he passed, Abdulmanap had opened an MMA school in Dagestan in 2019, with the aim of producing some of the best fighters in the world.

Following his passing, Khabib has made it his mission to continue his father's hard work. The former UFC lightweight champ plays a key role at the school, both training fighters and organizing fights, and has set up his own promotion, EAGLE FC.

This coming weekend, on May 17 and May 18, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father's work will also be put to the test as Abu Dhabi plays host to the UAE Warriors 49 and 50 events. Both cards will feature some of the best talent from Nurmagomedov's fight academy, which includes the likes of Shakhban Alkhasov and Iman-Shapi Mukhatarov.

"At the UAE Warriors event in Abu Dhabi, we’ll witness the performances of the most promising fighters from the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov gym. Sharapudin Ziyaudinov will face off against American Mariano Jones at UAE WARRIORS 49: Arabia vs Africa on May 17. The next day, May 18, three representatives from school will step into the cage at the milestone event UAE WARRIORS 50!"

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to Islam Makhachev ahead of his UFC lightweight title defense

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a message of support to Islam Makhachev ahead of his UFC 302 bout against Dustin Poirier.

Despite no longer being part of Makhachev's fight camps, the pair remain as close as friends can be. They have been friends since childhood and trained under Nurmagomedov's late father and worked with award-winning coach Javier Mendez as well.

After it was confirmed that Makhachev would be making his third lightweight title defense against Poirier, 'The Eagle' showed his support for his close-friend on social media. Nurmagomedov, who himself defeated 'The Diamond' at UFC 242 wrote:

''33 days before the fight. Lets go my Brother @islam_makhachev #ufc302 #LightweightChamp''

