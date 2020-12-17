Khabib Nurmagomedov stays top in latest Pound-for-Pound update as UFC introduces fan rankings

UFC has put forth a tweet via its official Twitter account featuring the updated men’s pound-for-pound rankings. The latest P4P rankings once again have Khabib Nurmagomedov at the top.

Additionally, UFC has also introduced a ‘fan rankings’ feature to its official website.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still No. 1; UFC introduces 'fan rankings'

The UFC rankings are known to serve as a useful tool that helps fans better understand their favorite fighter’s standing in the company.

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was promoted to the No. 1 spot on the men’s pound-for-pound rankings after his spectacular victory at UFC 254 in October of this year.

The Eagle faced interim lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification matchup that headlined UFC 254 on October 24th, 2020.

Nurmagomedov dominated the fight and ended up scoring a technical submission win over Gaethje in round two of their fight. The Eagle applied a triangle choke that rendered his opponent unconscious owing to which the fight was waved off.

With the win over Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov took his MMA record to 29-0 and subsequently demanded that he ought to be given the No. 1 spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings. Besides, The Eagle also announced his retirement from the sport of MMA.

Nurmagomedov was then accorded the No. 1 rank on the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, with many in the MMA world lauding the talented fighter for his unparalleled excellence in the sport.

However, the fans are divided over the No. 1 spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings being granted to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Many believe that Jon Jones, and not Nurmagomedov, deserves the No. 1 spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Advertisement

Jones, on his part, has consistently criticized the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov is at No. 1 in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Furthermore, Bones is still at No. 2, as per the latest updated UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings. Khabib Nurmagomedov continues dominating the list at No. 1. Fans can check out the updated rankings noted below –

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov

2. Jon Jones

3. Israel Adesanya

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Kamaru Usman

6. Alexander Volkanovski

7. Dustin Poirier

8. Max Holloway

9. Deiveson Figueiredo

10. Petr Yan

11. Justin Gaethje

12. Conor McGregor

13. Robert Whittaker

14. Francis Ngannou

15. Jan Blachowicz

"This is my last fight."@TeamKhabib pays his respects following a dominant performance at #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/5HiUvJXBJC — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020

⏰ WE GO THE FULL 25 MINUTES. WHAT. A. FIGHT.



Has Reyes done enough to dethrone Jones? Sound off! ⬇️ #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/iO9kiCHaai — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

Moreover, UFC has now added the ‘fan rankings’ feature to its official website. Every fan now has the opportunity to create their own UFC rankings on the company’s website. Fans can also download the list they’ve created and share it on social media.