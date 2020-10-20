Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have been at loggerheads for several years, with their rivalry reaching a crescendo back in October of 2018.

In what was a highly anticipated clash for the UFC Lightweight Championship, Khabib ended up securing a submission victory over McGregor.

Nevertheless, the rivalry between the two MMA stalwarts continued well beyond the conclusion of their fight and has refused to fade away to this day.

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Conor McGregor to beat Dustin Poirier at Lightweight to earn a title shot

Speaking to AKA team-mate Mike Swick on the Real Quick With Mike Swick Podcast, Khabib Nurmagomedov explained that Conor McGregor defeating Dustin Poirier in a Welterweight fight won’t earn the former a title shot in the Lightweight division.

Khabib emphasized that he might consider granting McGregor a rematch if the latter beats Poirier in a Lightweight fight.

The Eagle added, however, that he’d most definitely refrain from facing Conor McGregor in a rematch for the UFC Lightweight Championship if McGregor beats Poirier in a Welterweight fight.

“If he (Conor McGregor) beats him (Dustin Poirier) at 155 (pounds) then it makes sense. But if they fight at 170 (pounds), how can you fight at 170 and then fight next at 155?

“They wanna make everything easy. If you wanna take the easy way, you’ll never deserve the next title shot.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Khabib recalled that prior to his fight against McGregor, he’d warned the latter and promised to humble him. He added that perhaps now, around a couple of years after his victory over McGregor, his humbling of McGregor is becoming more evident.

Khabib Nurmagomedov faces a tough challenge against Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov is presently set to compete in a UFC Lightweight Championship unification matchup at UFC 254. The event will take place at the Flash Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 24th, 2020.

Khabib is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, whereas his challenger, Justin Gaethje holds the Interim UFC Lightweight belt. Both fighters are aiming to emerge victorious in their clash and thereby ascend to the status of the Undisputed UFC Lightweight Champion.

The large majority of MMA fans and experts regard Gaethje to be Khabib’s toughest challenge in the Lightweight division. That particularly owes to the fact that Gaethje is arguably the most elite wrestler Khabib has ever faced inside the Octagon.

Besides, Gaethje’s top-notch striking skills have also been cited as a huge threat to Khabib’s reign as the king of the Lightweight division. Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s archrival, Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier in a rematch in January 2021.

What are your views on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s statements? Sound off in the comments.