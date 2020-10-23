Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure of why he's constantly asked about retirement: "I really want to compete with high-level guys"

There has been a lot of talk lately over Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement. While he did hint at ending his career at 30-0, he has been pressed constantly by the media about when he plans to retire from MMA.

Khabib Nurmagomedov faces Justin Gaethje in the 29th fight of his MMA career. If he wins, he will reach 29-0 and go for an unprecedented 30-0. There has also been a lot of speculation about his next opponent, but Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't looking past Justin Gaethje.

Speaking to BT Sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated that he isn't sure why he has been pressed constantly about his retirement (H/T BodylockMMA):

“I don’t know why people talk about my retirement. Maybe you guys are tired of me?” Nurmagomedov said while smiling. “A lot of media ask me about my retirement. But I want to compete. I like competition. I really want to compete with high-level guys. That’s why I’m here. All my life, I am doing this.

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov realistically close to retirement?

While Khabib Nurmagomedov may only have a few fights left, he is still in his prime and has proven to be dominant over every opponent that he has faced. A legacy fight against Georges St-Pierre is something that appears to be of interest to all parties involved.

It all depends on whether Khabib Nurmagomedov gets a big win over Justin Gaethje. It would be foolish to write off Justin Gaethje, but Khabib Nurmagomedov remains a favorite. There are plenty of options for Khabib Nurmagomedov, and even if he chooses not to retire after his 30th fight, there isn't a shortage of top contenders for him to face at Lightweight.

30-0 appears to be a dream that his late father Abdulmanap wanted him to achieve.