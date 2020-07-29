UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has laid down the gauntlet for a fight to determine who is the greatest fighter of all time. Following his upcoming title defense against Justin Gaethje in October, Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed a suitable timeframe for a potential super-fight against the legendary Georges St-Pierre. Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to take on GSP in April next year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov shared his plan recently on Instagram and ESPN journalist Bret Okamoto later shared the same on Twitter.

“October: Justin and April: GSP,” Nurmagomedov wrote.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been out of action since his second-straight successful title defense back in September 2019 against Dustin Poirier in the headliner of UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. Khabib Nurmagomedov was then scheduled to fight longtime rival Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April, but the former had to pull out at the last moment, because he got stranded in Russia which had then upheld a travel ban due to the widespread outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

While he was in Russia, Ferguson and Justin Gaethje fought for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 where Gaethje destroyed Ferguson to become the interim champ. Since then, it was announced that Kahbib Nurmagomedov will take on Gaethje next, but the initially scheduled timeline of the bout was in September, which had to be postponed due to the sudden demise of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father and mentor, Abdulmanap.

UFC President Dana White has now announced to CNN that Nurmagomedov and Gaethje will fight on October 24. In an interview with ESPN, the UFC frontman also revealed that he’s interested in a super-fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre, and acknowledged that it could be the Russian’s last fight.

While he recently said he's got no plans of stepping out of retirement, GSP has previously shown a lot of interest in a potential fight with Nurmagomedov.

“Damn! Just when I thought I would have peace of mind,” St-Pierre told ESPN when asked about potentially fighting Nurmagomedov. “I look forward to watching Khabib and Gaethje in October. Best of luck to them.”