Khabib Nurmagomedov wins the BBC Sports Personality's 'World Sport Star of the Year' 2020 award

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has won the BBC Sports Personality’s ‘World Sport Star of the Year’ award.

The Eagle has been accorded this award in light of the outstanding accomplishments in his career and primarily for his performance during the 2020 calendar year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov beat several other elite athletes to win the award

Irish boxer Katie Taylor, Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, American basketball great LeBron James, American golfer Dustin Johnson, and French footballer Wendie Renard were the other contenders in the running for the award won by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The UFC Lightweight Champion won the online public vote for the award. One of Nurmagomedov’s notable accomplishments is his incredible winning streak in UFC. The Eagle has racked up 13 consecutive victories in the company's Lightweight division.

Additionally, the fact that Nurmagomedov has never lost a fight, over the course of his professional MMA career, is also said to have played a part in earning him the BBC Sports Personality’s World Sport Star of the Year award.

Furthermore, as noted in the report put forth by BBC Sport, The Eagle holds an unparalleled professional MMA record of 29 wins and no losses.

Fans and experts have often noted that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s pro MMA record is special as he has managed to stay undefeated, despite consistently having to fight world-class opposition in UFC.

Besides, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s long reign as the UFC Lightweight champion is yet another example of the Russian superstar’s brilliance. His reign currently sits at 932 days.

🌟 13 consecutive UFC lightweight wins

🌟 29-0 fight record

🌟 932 days as reigning UFC lightweight champion@TeamKhabib has been voted World Sport Star at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020 #SPOTY — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 17, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired from MMA but still holds the UFC Lightweight title

UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last competed at UFC 254 in October of this year, facing interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje, in a unification matchup.

Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated the fight and rendered Gaethje unconscious with a vicious triangle choke in the second round. With the amazing win over a tough challenger, Nurmagomedov once again asserted his dominance over what many believe is the toughest weight class in all of MMA.

"This is my last fight."@TeamKhabib pays his respects following a dominant performance at #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/5HiUvJXBJC — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020

The Eagle then announced his retirement from the sport of MMA in the post-fight Octagon interview. However, there’s an air of uncertainty surrounding Nurmagomedov’s decision to step away from the octagon.

UFC hasn’t stripped him of the Lightweight title yet. Moreover, UFC President Dana White has consistently claimed – over the past few weeks – that he’ll meet Khabib Nurmagomedov very soon and discuss whether the latter would want to return for one more fight.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday (December 20th, 2020) at 20:00 GMT, live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.