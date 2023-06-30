"Khabib didn't really do it" - Sean O'Malley lauds Israel Adesanya for reign over middleweights, expects Bo Nickal to bring change

UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley has praised Israel Adesanya for his dominant run at middleweight, even claiming it is greater than Khabib Nurmagomedov's at 155lbs.

After losing the title to Alex Pereira in a major upset last year, 'The Last Stylebender' finally conquered his boogeyman when the pair ran it back at UFC 287. Adesanya stunned MMA fans by not only finally getting a win over Pereira, but did so with a stunning second-round KO to recapture his belt.

The win for the Nigerian New Zealander meant he now holds victories over the entire middleweight division's top 5. A fact that Sean O'Malley was left seriously impressed with.

Discussing the champ in the latest video on his YouTube channel, 'Sugar' was left questioning whether or not the UFC would see another dominance like Israel Adesanya's. The 28-year-old did highlight, however, that he expects Bo Nickals grappling game to shake up the rankings. He said:

"Adesanya has beat every single middleweight in the top five currently. That's gangster...It's another division there's no real heavy grapplers, heavy wrestlers, besides Bo Nickal but he's a little way out from the title. How long's it been since somebody took over the game that long? Khabib didn't really do it. Volk maybe? Volk and Izzy are taking over the game."

Catch O'Malley's comments here (21:20):

Sean O'Malley discusses open relationship with his wife

Sean O'Malley recently gave fans some insight into his relationship after he and his wife Danya Gonzalez answered questions on his YouTube channel.

The pair have a child together who was born in 2020, but have remained in an open relationship since deciding to tie the knot. Their relationship dynamic has often been questioned by fans of the MMA star, and he has since shed some light on their situation.

According to O'Malley, their journey hasn't always been easy. The 28-year-old revealed that they've had ups and downs throughout their time together and it's taken years to get to the point they are now:

"We listen. We listened to podcasts, learned about relationships and growing so we could figure out what relationship works for us...I'm horny all the time and it's not just for you [Gonzalez]. It took us years to get past that but I was telling my truths."

Catch O'Malley's comments here (9:45):

