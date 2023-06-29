"You always believed in me" - Sean O'Malley and wife discuss open relationship and times when he wasn't rich

UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley and his wife Danya Gonzalez have recently opened up and given fans some insight into their open relationship.

O'Malley is currently preparing for the biggest fight of his career as he is set for his first shot at UFC gold against Aljamain Sterling. The pair are scheduled to face off at UFC 292 on August 19, in what many fans are already dubbing a Fight of the Year contender.

Alongside his MMA career, Sean O'Malley also runs a successful podcast and YouTube channel. In his latest video, the 28-year-old sat down with his wife and answered a host of fan questions about his early career and their open relationship.

In regards to his journey starting MMA, 'Sugar' said:

"When I was early in my career, I didn't have a job. I was making a little bit of money but I was always paying half. Most of the time if we wen't out to eat you [Danya Gonzalez] were buying it. I didn't have the extra money but you always believed in me."

Addressing their open relationship, O'Malley added:

"We listen. We listened to podcasts, learned about relationships and growing so we could figure out what relationship works for us...I'm horny all the time and it's not just for you [Gonzalez]. It took us years to get past that but I was telling my truths."

Sean O'Malley has stern words for Aljamain Sterling after learning his training partners

Sean O'Malley has accused Aljamain Sterling of underestimating him ahead of their UFC 292 bout in August.

The general consensus amongst fans is that 'Funk Master' is going to utilize his elite wrestling to neutralize the threat of O'Malley's game on the feet. 'Sugar', however, doesn't approve of that narrative and sarcastically fired shots at the bantamweight champ.

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast with his coach Tim Welch, Sean O'Malley said:

"Yeah, don't train, might as well not. All you gotta do is take me down, take the back, get me out of there, round one, you're done G. Don't waste this f**king time when you can be celebrating. Might as well take some time, eat some cake."

O'Malley's comments came after he learned Sterling was training with Patchy Mix and Julian Rosa, two fighters who aren't close to representing his style of fighting. This has led the 28-year-old into believing 'Aljo' isn't taking the fight seriously.

