"Khabib style" - Chael Sonnen draws a parallel between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Alexander Volkanovski

Chael Sonnen pointed out some engrossing similarities between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On his YouTube channel, where he often analyzes the remotest areas of the fight game, 'The Bad Guy' spoke about Alexander Volkanovski. He compared his style of fighting to Nurmagomedov, saying:

"Hey, if he gets on top you gotta worry about the elbows but don't worry about him passing [guard]. No, that's not true, he'll elbow you while he's passing. Khabib style! He'll come back, look to transition into full mount, start a threat in arm triangles, I mean he's a problem everywhere! He was a nuisance everywhere!"

'The Great' will face Brian Ortega at UFC 266 on September 25. The former rugby player will defend his featherweight gold for the second time after successfully defending it against Max Holloway at UFC 251.

Chael Sonnen also commended the Australian for his skillset. He said that the featherweight champion has few weaknesses inside the octagon:

"I don't know where his weaknesses are. I don't know that I could wisely advise an athlete [to] take this guy down. I don't see those openings, I don't see where Volkanovski gets extended. Where you can come under, you can slip by something, you can get to the body or you can get to the hips. I don't see these opportunities," stated Sonnen about Alexander Volkanovski.

Giga Chikadze and Stephen Thompson picked Alexander Volkanovski to beat Brian Ortega

Giga Chikadze predicted Alexander Volkanovski will beat Brian Ortega at UFC 266. While giving 'T-City' his due credit, 'Ninja' believes that Volkanovski's natural toughness will be enough to get the job done for the 32-year old.

Stephen Thompson also picked The Great' to successfully defend his title against Ortega. 'Wonderboy' reasoned that since Volkanovski successfully beat Max Holloway twice, it will be a monstrous job for 'T-City' to overwhelm the champ in any way.

