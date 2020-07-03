Khama Worthy says he would go to the mountains for preparation for a fight against Kevin Lee

Khama Worthy is keen on facing tough opponents who can deliver fun fights.

Khama Worthy thinks Kevin Lee is a freak of nature.

UFC Fight Night: Pena v Worthy

Khama Worthy secured an expected win over Luis Pena at UFC on ESPN 12. The fight which saw Khama Worthy improve his record to 16-6, lasted for a close to 13 minutes. Khama Worthy, with that win, improved his UFC record to an unexpected 4-0 and officially became a contender to look out for.

Khama Worthy knew for sure that this win would get him attention and that is why when the press asked him what would he want to do next, The Deathstar had an answer. Khama Worthy wanted to establish his credential as a grappler. Worthy was dubbed as a knockout artist and in his past fights hadn't really displayed his wrestling skills. He decided to speak about that first as he while speaking on a podcast at MMA Fighting said,

“I train out of Pittsburgh, and Pennsylvania has some of the best wrestlers in the world,” Khama Worthy said “I’ve done my whole career here, in Pittsburgh and Ohio. Do you know how many wrestlers I’ve run into? There’s a D-1 wrestler on every f*ckin corner with his ears all f*ckin messed up. They’re all over the f*ckin place so you have to learn how to deal with high-level grappling fighting out of P.A., even if you are a high-level striker like myself.”

Khama Worthy wants to face Ottoman Azaitar next

Khama Worthy then moved on to speak about whom he would want to face next. He said that he was interested in facing his original opponent, Ottman Azaitar. The motivation to face Azaitar came from his knockout percentage.

“I definitely want to get Azaitar,” Worthy stated. “He has a 90-percent knockout ratio. I’m like, ‘Oh, f*ck. All right,’ that’s the sh*t that gets me up in the morning to go jog 20 miles or some sh*t. That’s what I want to see."

Khama Worthy then spoke about the opponent he respected a lot and whom he thought would be a tough, Kevin Lee. Khama Worthy called him a savage and said that to prepare for a fight against Kevin Lee.

“I don’t really like calling out top-10, 15 guys and sh*t like that,” Khama Worthy said. “Of course, the guy who’s a f*ckin savage who I’ve been a big fan of forever is Kevin Lee. Kevin Lee is a f*ckin monster. That would be one hell of a task if I got to that point. To prepare for him, I’d have to go into the mountains for Kevin Lee. I don’t think that guy gets the credit he deserves. He’s a f*ckin monster. He’s a freak of nature.