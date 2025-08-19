  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Khamzat Chimaev calls out dangerous grappler after UFC 319 title win, gets two-word response 

Khamzat Chimaev calls out dangerous grappler after UFC 319 title win, gets two-word response 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 19, 2025 03:02 GMT
Khamzat Chimaev wants a mercurial middleweight contender next. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Khamzat Chimaev wants a mercurial middleweight contender next. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

It appears Khamzat Chimaev is seemingly interested in a fight against Reinier de Ridder next. The Chechen-born grappling maestro recently took to social media to make his intentions known, to which de Ridder issued a two-word response.

Ad

Chimaev is coming off a dominant title victory over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in Chicago last weekend. Despite many counting him out, 'Borz' dominated du Plessis over five rounds with his superior grappling skills and secured a unanimous decision victory to become the new UFC middleweight champion. In the aftermath, he claimed that he was ready to fight again this year.

With de Ridder last beating Robert Whittaker via split decision at UFC Abu Dhabi in July, and calling for a championship opportunity after the fight, it appears Chimaev is ready to grant him his wishes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent X post, Chimaev posted a one-word message accompanied by a skull and crossbones emoji signaling his interest in fighting de Ridder next. He wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"RDR."
Ad

In response, de Ridder seemingly channeled his inner Khabib Nurmagomedov and wrote in the comments section:

"Send location."

The Dutchman is notably on a five-fight win streak and has recorded wins over high-profile opponents like Bo Nickal and Kevin Holland.

Reinier de Ridder reacts to Khamzat Chimaev beating Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319

Reinier de Ridder recently shared his reaction to Khamzat Chimaev dominating Dricus du Plessis in their title fight at UFC 319 last weekend. The Dutchman wasn't impressed with du Plessis' grappling skills and sounded off on the South African fighter for not preparing well for Chimaev's pressure.

Ad

In an interview on Submission Radio, de Ridder reflected on du Plessis' grappling exchanges with Chimaev. Questioning the South African's decision making process during the fight, he said:

"Why isn't he trying that? Like, what was the number one thing you're surprised Dricus didn't try in this fight? I was very frustrated with him going for the guillotine like twice, very sloppily. It's hard to get up sometimes when somebody is on your back like that, when they were against the wall, the side turtle position with the hands locked. But there are a few tricks he could have done better there."
Ad

He continued:

"He was basically just holding Khamzat on top of him. Maybe this is something I've wondered before, but maybe this is a factor. Who is he really training with there in South Africa? Does he have a decent wrestler? Does he have guys of that level to train with? I'm not sure."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications