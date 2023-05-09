Details of Khamzat Chimaev's next fight remain obscure despite 'Borz' being known for his willingness to fight anyone.

Chimaev hasn't fought since a first-round submission win over Kevin Holland back in September 2022.

While there have since been rumors of a potential booking against Paulo Costa, there has been no other update so far. Meanwhile, Chimaev has claimed to have gone through multiple training camps only to end up without a booking. 'Borz' recently wrote on Twitter:

"I have no problems with fights, if they gave me a fight, I would have fought a long time ago, I did so many training camps and not one fight, the problem is definitely not with me, prepared in dubai then to thailand, why do I train so much if there is no fight, I don’t understand"

Ariel Helwani highlighted the contradiction in the Khamzat Chimaev's complains of no bookings and Dana White's claims of being bound to offer a fighter three bookings in a year.

This led to suspicion amongst fans about the real reason behind's Chimaev inactivity.

Check out some comments below:

"He is almost for sure serving a USADA suspension. This is getting ridiculous"

"I've fought more recently then you."

"Imagine believing Khamzat lmao the king of calling everyone out but not actually fighting"

"The guy who rolls into a weigh-in 8 1/2 lbs over is always ready 👍🏻"

"He is almost for sure serving a USADA suspension. This is getting ridiculous"

"Everybody , im coming for everybody , im the champ im the king , AAaAaaaaAaAA"

"It's ridiculous how Khamzat has to justify his inactivity. Firstly, he's recently finished Ramadan, secondly, he's constantly explained how others are avoiding him..."

"Forget WW , you missed weight by +3kg! There is no guarantee that you will be able to make weight in WW , so plz focus in MW @BorrachinhaMMA is available ! Win then robert then izzy ."

"Imagine believing Khamzat lmao the king of calling everyone out but not actually fighting"

"The guy who rolls into a weigh-in 8 1/2 lbs over is always ready 👍🏻"

"You really think the UFC has just not been offering a major star fights since September last year? He's probably been offered fights which haven't materialized one way or another and now that we're almost halfway through the year they'll just save him for Abu Dhabi."

Mr frank tank walker

"him and Rob were booked for Australia and Rob wasn't the one that pulled out." "it's 'we have not OFFER 3 fights a year' him and Rob were booked for Australia and Rob wasn't the one that pulled out."

"He missed weight by 8 pounds. He doesnt deserve any favor"

Dana White on Khamzat Chimaev's next fight

While Khamzat Chimaev is undoubtedly one of the best fighters in the world today, his UFC career hasn't been devoid of controversy. 'Borz' missed weight by a massive 8.5 pounds for a UFC 279 clash against Nate Diaz last year before engaging in a brawl at the pre-fight presser.

While Dana White confirmed that Chimaev will move up to middleweight for his next fight, no progress has apparently been made with the booking. The UFC head honcho recently put the onus of the delay on Chimaev, reiterating his claims of owing three fights per year to every fighter.

The 53-year-old told TSN's Aaron Bronsteter:

"That's on him though, he's got stuff going on his personal life. That's not because we're not getting him a fight, obviously you know how it goes here, I talk about this all the time, we have to get guys three fights a year. So if we don't get guys three fight a year we have to pay 'em. The only way that wouldn't happen, they have personal stuff going on."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

