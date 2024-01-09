Khamzat Chimaev issues ominous warning to UFC champ Sean Strickland, eyes potential title clash in 2024

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has issued a clear warning to reigning champion Sean Strickland, hinting at a potential title fight showdown later this year.

Chimaev, fresh off his dominant victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294, is currently ranked the No. 1 contender in the division. While Strickland prepares for his first title defense against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 on Jan 20, 'Borz's sights are firmly set on the winner.

The middleweight had this to say when asked about a potential title clash with the champ:

"He (Strickland) has a good fighter who he's fighting with, Du Plessis, and if he wins against this guy, for sure we're going to fight 100 percent. They promised me that fight, so now we're going to wait who's winning the fight and then take the belt."[8:15 mark]

He further added:

"He has to be afraid. I'm coming for him." [5:43mark]

Check out Khamzat Chimaev commenting on a potential Sean Strickland title fight in the interview below:

With the middleweight division heating up, 2024 promises to be a pivotal year for both Chimaev and Strickland. Whether their paths ultimately cross inside the octagon remains to be seen.

Former UFC lightweight questions Khamzat Chimaev's latest performances and his long-term potential in the game

Khamzat Chimaev's meteoric rise in the UFC has captivated fight fans, but his recent performances have sparked debate. After dominating his early opponents, Chimaev's bouts against elite contenders like Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman have raised questions about his long-term potential.

Former UFC lightweight contender Josh Thomson expressed reservations about Chimaev's recent outings on his podcast WEIGHING IN:

"I said this the last time I saw him fight: I’m not sold on him yet. I’m not sold on Khamzat Chimaev. Everyone’s like, ‘You’re stupid, you’re being a hater.’ I’m like, ‘No, I don’t care what you guys say.’ I’ve been in the fight game a long, long time. Fighters come, fighters go. They explode onto the scene and guess what? Then they linger around for a little bit hoping to get back on track, and some of them never do, and some have a resurgence."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (1:05:20 mark):