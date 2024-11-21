“Khamzat Chimaev should be in that list”: Kamaru Usman makes his opinions clear on new UFC P4P rankings

Kamaru Usman recently voiced his opinion about Khamzat Chimaev's spot on the recently published top UFC pound-for-pound fighters list. The former welterweight champ was surprised to witness Chimaev absent from its lower half.

Chimaev's unbeaten record increased to 14-0 with a victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. The win also marked his eighth straight victory in the promotion, placing him in the run for the title.

Despite being considered a tough challenge, Chimaev dominated Whittaker from the initial seconds of their fight. He took the fight to the ground shortly after the beginning. 'Borz' finished the former middleweight champ in the first round with a vicious neck crank that dislocated three of his lower incisors.

Trending

Usman happily accepted the first eight fighters on the newly published top UFC fighters pound-for-pound list in a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast. But he also desired to see Chimaev somewhere within the list's ninth to fifteenth spot. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

"If I could change some things, I would probably work on 9 to 15, on that part of the list. Because I do believe that Khamzat Chimaev should be on that list somewhere. Yeah, he was [just beat a former] champion, so..."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (07:02):

Dana White detailed where he wants Khamzat Chimaev to fight for the title

Dana White couldn't turn down the UFC community's demands of a title shot for Khamzat Chimaev. The UFC head honcho appeared in an episode of The Jim Rome Show where he appreciated Chimaev's dominating performance at UFC 308.

White detailed that he would book Chimaev for a shot at the middleweight gold in 2025. Moreover, he also mentioned that the event could be held in the US.

"This guy's [Chimaev] never looked better, especially against the competition that he had [Whittaker at UFC 308]. I'm looking forward to him getting a title fight in '25... We'll see how this plays out here but I want him to fight in the United States. I want him to fight for a title here in the US."

Check out Dana White's comments below (1:23:57):

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback