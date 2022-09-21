"The problem is that there's multiple lies" - Brendan Schaub doubles down on "conspiracy" theory surrounding cancelation of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz matchup

Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz were set to face off in the main event of UFC 279 before Chimaev missed weight, forcing the card to be reshuffled.

Former UFC fighter and current MMA analyst Brendan Schaub has shared a conspiracy theory regarding the promotion's decision to switch the card at the last minute.

Brendan Schaub @BrendanSchaub @Benaskren Agree, I'm sure everyone got paid. I don't think it's due to Khamzat missing weight. I think it got switched due to #UFC279 not trending well since it was such a mismatch

Speaking on his Thiccc Boy podcast, Brendan Schaub shared that he believes Aspen Ladd will be cut from the UFC following her missing weight yet again. It was a natural segue into a discussion regarding Khamzat Chimaev:

"You keep missing weight, it's frowned upon usually, unless you're Khamzat. It just adds to my theory... and Dana came out in the thing and said 'anyone who thinks Khamzat had a bad week is out of their mind, he had a great week'. I want you guys to go back and look and see if a fighter has missed weight and Dana has given any of them praise, ever in the history of a fighter missing weight... That's like JFK getting shot and the CIA being like 'I mean it happens all the time, it's not a big deal'... Oh, you're in on it."

Schaub continued by adding:

"I'm not dying on this hill that it was a conspiracy. I definitely think there's something to it. If you go back over time when you talk about the commission, they would never let a guy over ten pounds fight. If these hiccups weren't there, that he [Dana White] has to explain why it wasn't a conspiracy - the problem is that there's multiple, multiple lies."

Following Brendan Schaub's theory on the UFC 279 debacle involving Khamzat Chimaev, he also traded words with UFC President Dana White.

Watch Brendan Schaub's full comments on Khamzat Chimaev missing weight below (starting at the 39:37 mark):

Khamzat Chimaev called out by Paulo Costa

During UFC 279 fight week, Khamzat Chimaev was involved in an altercation with Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute. Costa has been open about his desire to meet Chimaev in the octagon following the incident, and recently called the No.3-ranked welterweight out.

Jason Williams @jasoneg33 Looks like Chimaev and Costa got into it at the UFC PI

Paulo Costa recently shared with Ariel Helwani that he believes he stole everything from 'Borz', stating:

"I stole everything from him. Hype, soul, lack of sleep, main event, his hat..."

While it is unclear if the two will meet in the octagon, Chimaev's coach has shared that his next fight will likely take place at middleweight.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Spoke to Khamzat Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael this morning, he told me his guess is their next fight is at middleweight at the end of the year. Also described everything that happened during weight cut. Said it was his decision to stop the cut, not physicians.

