What is the beef between Brendan Schaub and Dana White?

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub and Dana White have been going back and forth over various issues over the last few years.

The most recent argument came when Schaub suggested in a video on this YouTube channel Thiccc Boy that Khamzat Chimaev's weight miss at UFC 279 might have been pre-planned with the MMA promotion in on it.

Last Tuesday, during a post-fight interview for Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC president went hard on Schaub, saying that he was extremely foolish if he believed that the UFC staged the weight miss:

"He has to be the dumbest motherf****r on the planet. I mean you know how f*****g stupid you have to be to even think something like that let alone say it publicly and act like your fucking serious."

In a recent post via his Instagram, the 39-year-old returned fire to the UFC president by questioning why he never released the official pay-per-view figures for the 279 fight card.

The former heavyweight also questioned the validity of White's promises of extra fighter compensation. Schaub even went as far as to call the UFC boss a cheap knock-off of the legendary Vince McMahon.

"Calling me and numerous people dummy, dumbass f******g idiot cause we have questions about the chaos at UFC279? Also, no one is talking about gate tickets, I was referring to pay per view buys and how UFC 279 was trending… which you don’t release to the public, but will say it went F*****g great bros!” Sorry, we just don’t buy what you’re telling us after lying numerous times...Just in the recent press conference you were caught lying about extra compensation to the fighters. You need a reality check... You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon."

When Brendan Shaub said that Dana White motivated people through fear

According to a 2018 report by Business Insider India, in a now deleted video from the program, Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub, the former UFC fighter stated that UFC President Dana White was an unsupportive boss.

Schaub added that there wasn't a single fighter in the UFC who was close to Dana White and who had no problems with him. Furthermore, the former fighter stated that White motivated his staff with fear:

"You're working your ass off to fight another man in a cage and you're looking for approval from the head guy who controls your destiny... If you walk by that man in the hall and he says, Great job, tonight, it goes so far... Name one fighter who has been close to Dana who has never had an issue... You [White] motivate by fear. It's not a way to run a business."

Later the same year, speaking to Brayn Callen on The Fighter and the Kid, the former UFC fighter revealed that Dana White even tried to stop people from coming on his show, Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub, on various occasions.

