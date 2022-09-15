"You’re a low budget Vince McMahon"- Brendan Schaub responds to Dana White taking a shot at him for his "conspiracy theory" about the backstage brawl ahead of UFC 279

After Dana White lashed out at him over the comments he made about UFC 279, Brendan Schaub took to Instagram to defend himself. He labeled the 53-year-old a "bully" and a "low budget Vince McMahon."

Like a large number of fans, the former UFC heavyweight shared his skepticism towards the company following the bizarre occurrence which altered the 279 fight card. Following Khamzat Chimaev's weight miss, three bouts were changed and no punishment was given to the Swede for coming in 7.5lbs overweight.

After hearing Schaub's comments, Dana White insisted that the theory surrounding the event was "f***ing stupid." The 15-fight mixed martial arts veteran, though, didn't hold back in his response to the UFC president, saying:

"Oh god… here we go again. I’ve been nothing but cool and thought you’d learn from the last time you mentioned my name and got destroyed. Unfortunately, not surprised you’re a bully. Always have been... Calling me and numerous people 'dummy' 'dumbass' 'f*cking idiot' cause we have questions about 'the chaos' at UFC279?..."

He added:

"You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon. Every move you make is a copy cat of that dude. Only thing you have in common is you’re both on steroids and dress like a**holes."

This quite clearly isn't the first time the pair have spoken badly about one another. It seems their lasting rivalry shows no signs of dying down and being left in the past anytime soon.

It is not uncommon for Dana White to have a feud with fighters under UFC contract. Luke Rockhold and Tito Ortiz are just two of the many athletes that don't see eye-to-eye with the businessman.

Was Dana White right to refute UFC 279 conspiracy theories?

Dana White, of course, has every right to disagree with those who believe the events backstage were fake. However, he should understand why some fans consider this to be the case.

Just one day before weigh-ins, a brawl in the back between multiple fighters on the card forced the company to cancel their annual pre-fight press conference. This didn't sit well with many MMA followers.

The next day, it was revealed that Khamzat Chimaev had missed weight by a large margin, forcing fans to believe that the UFC knew about this before hand. Normally, missing weight means you sacrifice 30% of your purse to your opponent, but this time fights were shuffled and new matchups were made.

