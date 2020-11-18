UFC's latest superstar Khamzat Chimaev has reacted to being featured in the promotion's welterweight rankings for the first time - and the Russian-born Swedish fighter is clearly not happy at being ranked #15 in the official rankings.

Swedish MMA journalist Ashah Tafari recently reported that Chimaev will soon be included in the UFC’s updated welterweight rankings. The promotion is expected to release the updated rankings soon.

UFC sensation @KChimaev is officially ranked in the top 15. He enters at #15 in the welterweight division. This is the UFC’s updated WW rankings, to be released soon, said Tafari.

However, Chimaev didn't take too kindly at being ranked #15 in the 170 lbs division. The undefeated prospect took to Twitter to insinuate that the rankings make no sense and that he believes he should be ranked #1 in the welterweight division.

It's bulls**t, I'm number one I'm a champion

Chimaev is steamrolling his way to title-contender status after picking up three straight wins inside the octagon in the span of just two months. Chimaev made his UFC debut at the UFC Fight Island on Abu Dhabi in spectacular fashion on July 16 earlier this year.

Chimaev picked up a second-round submission stoppage win against John Phillips and also earned himself a 'Performance of the Night' award for his efforts. Chimaev then went on to pick up first-round stoppage wins over Rhys McKee and UFC veteran Gerald Meerschaert respectively.

What's intriguing about Chimaev's hattrick of wins inside the octagon is the fact that his first fight was at middleweight and he dropped down to welterweight in just 10 days for his second fight. Chimaev sprang back up to middleweight to fight Meerschaert and his next fight has been booked at welterweight again.

Khamzat Chimaev faces a stern test in Leon Edwards

Since his win against Meerschaert, Chimaev has been asking for a top-five opponent. His demands have been met by the promotion as he's been booked against perennial welterweight contender Leon Edwards for a potentially epic clash on December 19 at UFC Vegas 17.

Edwards is the No. 3 ranked welterweight in the world and poses the toughest test to Chimaev's undefeated status. "Rocky" is on an unbelievable eight-fight win streak since losing via unanimous decision to reigning champion Kamaru Usman in 2015.

Edwards has picked up wins against some of the biggest names in the promotion, including the likes of Donald Cerrone, Vicente Luque, Gunnar Nelson, and even former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. However, Edwards has been out of action for over a year and ring-rust is an issue that often troubles professional fighters for their comeback fights.

One thing is for sure, whatever the outcome, this fight looks set to be a barnburner.