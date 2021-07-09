Khamzat Chimaev reported to make his return at UFC 267 after long lay-off

Khamzat Chimaev's highly awaited return is reportedly set for UFC 267. The rising welterweight contender is set for action against another up-and-coming welterweight fighter, Li Jingliang.

The fight was initially reported by Octagon Bet and was later confirmed by Marcel Dorff on Twitter. After several months on the sidelines, Khamzat Chimaev will step foot inside the octagon at UFC 267.

Here's the report:

Khamzat Chimaev's last bout in the UFC was against Gerald Meerschaert, and 'Borz' extended his winning streak in the promotion to three fights. After two successive victories at welterweight, Chimaev was forced to take some time off from octagon competition due to a positive COVID-19 test.

With Chimaev's condition worsening, his return to the octagon was also delayed. He was set for a huge clash with Leon Edwards before being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Given the severity of his health issues, Chimaev had to withdraw from his fight against 'Rocky.'

Khamzat Chimaev will reportedly return at UFC 267

The UFC 267 pay-per-view will take place in Abu Dhabi, but it is yet to be confirmed if the event will occur at Fight Island. As things stand, the pay-per-view will be headlined by Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, who will square off for the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Khamzat Chimaev's return will definitely be one of the talking points heading into the pay-per-view. The welterweight sensation will fight Li Jingliang, who himself is on the back of a huge win over the returning Santiago Ponzinibbio, who got back into the octagon after suffering health scares. Chimaev could end up in a similar scenario, and the fight against Jingliang definitely won't be easy by any means.

As things stand, the fight is yet to be officially confirmed by the UFC. However, ever since Khamzat Chimaev announced his retirement, UFC president Dana White claimed Chimaev didn't intend to walk away from the sport and was simply emotional that he couldn't compete.

