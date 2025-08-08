  • home icon
Khamzat Chimaev responds to Sean Strickland's "weak man" diss, invites 'Tarzan' to Los Angeles to settle differences: "I'm here"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 08, 2025 06:17 GMT
Khamzat Chimaev (right) responds to Sean Strickland's (left) comments. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Khamzat Chimaev recently responded to Sean Strickland's latest diss and invited the American to visit him in Los Angeles if he wanted to settle the beef. Chimaev claimed that Strickland didn't voice his opinions when they trained together and only began disparaging him once he left the country.

For context, Strickland recalled training with Chimaev during an interview with Red Corner MMA and accused the Chechen-born grappler of picking on weaker sparring partners. Calling Chimaev a "weak man" in his rant, Strickland said:

''Chimaev is just a f**king c*nt. I was there when he retired from COVID. I was training with him... You can pick high-level UFC fighters, but you go and f**king starch this 1-1 guy, but there’s guys like Edmen [Shahbazyan], high-level UFC fighters, and you’re picking the 1-1 fighter because you think he’s the same height as your opponent. No dude, you’re picking him because you’re a bi*ch. Mentally, he's just a weak man."
Ahead of his upcoming title fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, Chimaev issued a response to Strickland's comments. During a media scrum, 'Borz' fired back at 'Tarzan' and said:

"When I was there, he never said anything. When I left [Las] Vegas, when they stopped my visa, he started to talk. When I came back, I'm in L.A., bro. Come on. If it's something personal for you, just come. I'm here. Whenever he wants."
Sean Strickland explains one way Khamzat Chimaev could lose to Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland recently outlined one way Dricus du Plessis could beat Khamzat Chimaev in their title fight at UFC 319 later this month. The UFC 319 event will go down on Aug.16 at the United Center in Chicago.

Speaking to Red Corner MMA, Strickland claimed that he knew how Chimaev's grappling worked and explained that du Plessis would have to survive the Chechen-born fighter's initial onslaught. He said:

"Dricus has better standup than Chimaev, but Chimaev has pretty crazy grappling. I've been training with these f**king Dagi t*rrorists my entire f**king life... I know how to get up from these guys and I can withstand a storm. I don’t know if [du Plessis] has encountered that level of wrestling to where it might get him a little off guard... He just really has to be ready for an extreme amount of pressure on the ground. If he can withstand that, he’s gonna beat him [Chimaev]."
