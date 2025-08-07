Sean Strickland recalls training with "f**king c*nt" Khamzat Chimaev while explaining his disdain for 'Borz' 

Sean Strickland revisited his training session with Khamzat Chimaev, targeting him with harsh remarks. Strickland blasted Chimaev for taking on weaker opponents during sparring.For context, ahead of his catchweight bout against Kevin Holland at UFC 279, Chimaev trained with Strickland at the Xtreme Couture gym in August 2022. Additionally, a video of the former champion applauding Chimaev became viral among the MMA fans worldwide.In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Strickland revealed that his praise for Chimaev back then was sarcastic, as he launched into a lengthy rant against the undefeated contender:''Chimaev is just a f**king c*nt. I was there when he retired from COVID. I was training with him...There's a video of me, I was like, 'Oh, you're so good, you're better than everybody,' like I'm being sarcastic. You can pick high-level UFC fighters, but you go and f**king starch this 1-1 guy, but there’s guys like Edmen [Shahbazyan], high-level UFC fighters, and you’re picking the 1-1 fighter because you think he’s the same height as your opponent. No dude, you’re picking him because you’re a bi*ch. Mentally, he's just a weak man.&quot;Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:Strickland's comments sparked a response from Chimaev, who said the following in a recent interview with MMA Fighting ahead of his return at UFC 319:''When I was there, he never said anything. When I left Las Vegas, when they stopped my [travel VISA], he started to talk. When I came back, I’m in Los Angeles. Come on. If it’s something personal for you, just come. I’m here. Whenever he wants.''Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (9:37):When Sean Strickland offered his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev's title fight at UFC 319Khamzat Chimaev will compete for the UFC gold for the first time when he challenges Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.In an interview with Helen Yee Sports in May, Sean Strickland leaned towards du Plessis, saying:''They can grapple. Someone like me, I’ve been training these fu*king for years, I usually could counter-wrestle and grapple them. I just don’t know if fu*king Dricus [du Plessis] can be able to counter-wrestle [Chimaev]. But if he can, I think he wins, hands down...Hands down, I think Dricus wins. It’s just gonna come down to, are you gonna be able to stop that [takedown] and counter-wrestle him? You can. It’s not hard.''Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (28:38):