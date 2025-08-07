Khamzat Chimaev gets 100% real about Dricus du Plessis' grappling prowess ahead of UFC 319: "I’m one of the best wrestlers in MMA"

Khamzat Chimaev reaffirmed his belief that Dricus du Plessis' takedown defence cannot hold up against his wrestling skills.

Chimaev is set to challenge du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 319. The matchup features Chimaev's high-pressure wrestling against du Plessis' unorthodox fighting style. While Chimaev has taken down and controlled most of his opponents on the ground with relative ease, du Plessis has demonstrated the ability to neutralize his opponents' best techniques so far in the UFC.

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Chimaev was asked about his thoughts on the champion's takedown defence. He responded:

"Like I said before and after my fight with Robert [Whittaker], 'Other UFC fighters, who usually strike, they [have taken] [du Plessis] down. I'm one of the best wrestlers in MMA. How is it not possible for me to take him down?' Robert took him down, Darren Till scrambled and took him down as well. The guys know [how high level my wrestling is]."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (9:29):

Contrary to popular belief that du Plessis needs to fight off Chimaev's takedowns, the South African's coach has stated the intention to fight and beat Chimaev on the ground. MMA analysts Michael Bisping and Din Thomas have also opined that fighting Chimaev on the ground would be a more effective strategy for the champion.

Khamzat Chimaev on Dricus du Plessis demanding a fight against him

Khamzat Chimaev is considered among the most dominant grapplers in the UFC's upper weight classes. There are rumors that several fighters have declined to face him, likely due to the perceived skill gap and the greater risk of losing.

However, Dricus du Plessis recently stated that he demanded a fight against Chimaev because he wants to compete against the best in the division.

In the aforementioned interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Chimaev commented on du Plessis' declaration:

"I respect that guy. Not everyone is [demanding to fight against me]. A lot of guys were running away from me, you know. So he gets the [championship belt] and he says I want to fight [Khamzat]. It's good... What can I say about it? It's good for me." [10:32]

UFC 319 is scheduled to take place on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Du Plessis vs. Chimaev will headline the event, and the fight will mark the South African's third title defence.

