Khamzat Chimaev's training partner makes bold claim about strategy for Dricus du Plessis showdown

While observers believe Khamzat Chimaev will need to approach the championship fight against Dricus du Plessis carefully, Chimaev's teammate predicted a different possibility.

Chimaev is scheduled to challenge du Plessis for the middleweight title in the UFC 319 main event in August. Most of Chimaev's past opponents have failed to counter his high-pressure, wrestling-heavy approach.

However, many believe that du Plessis' unorthodox style and physicality could spell trouble for the Chechen-born fighter and that he may need to adopt a different approach for the title fight.

During his recent appearance on the Overdogs Podcast, UFC lightweight contender and Chimaev's teammate Arman Tsarukyan was asked to share his thoughts on Chimaev's strategy for the fight. He replied:

"I mean, [Chimaev] does same things in every fight. He's not going to change anything."

Acknowledging the possible difficulty in controlling du Plessis on the ground, Tsarukyan said:

"Just taking him down is not difficult; holding him there is more difficult."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (27:17):

While Tsarukyan's comments boldly claim that Chimaev will approach du Plessis in a similar manner to regular opponents, it cannot be established with certainty, as fighters do not typically divulge their strategies before a fight.

Experts believe fighting Khamzat Chimaev on the ground could be the right strategy for Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis' coach, Morne Visser, has previously stated that he expects du Plessis to fight and beat Khamzat Chimaev on the ground. While the approach might seem counterintuitive given Chimaev's dominant ground game, Michael Bisping and Din Thomas explained why that could be the right approach to overcome Chimaev.

During the 'Post UFC Fight Night Show' after the conclusion of the UFC Abu Dhabi card, Thomas explained:

"I think you have to fight him on the ground. I think you can't avoid it because he's just going to take your back and ride you up. When Gilbert Burns fought Chimaev, it was the ground work that kept Chimaev a little nervous. I think you have to be able to fight him on the ground."

Bisping expressed his agreement with Thomas' assessment and expanded on the argument, stating:

"If you try to do everything you can and avoid him and get away and run, you're just running away the entire time, and he's going to catch you. Nah, screw that. Meet him head on, fight him at his own game."

Check out Michael Bisping and Din Thomas' comments below (1:42):

