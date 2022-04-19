"When I cut weight I go back to when I was 14 years old"- Khamzat Chimaev reveals his mindset while cutting weight

UFC 273's co-main event was one for fans to remember as top welterweights Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev battled out a split decision. While Chimaev remained undefeated, Burns earned the respect of everyone watching on the night.

Chimaev posted a YouTube video on his channel, as he so often does, detailing and documenting the gruesome weight cut for the now No.3-ranked welterweight ahead of his bout. As the Chechen-born superstar was on the floor being covered in hot towels in the middle of his weight cut, he described a similar time in his life that it reminded him of, saying:

"When I start weight cut, it reminds me of when I was 14 years old. I had this. surgery. 1 month I couldn't eat or drink. They put an IV through my nose and into my stomach."

The vlog goes on to show the undefeated welterweight’s entire process as he rotates from the bath to the floor, which is a tough watch at best.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's entire cutting process here:

'Borz' has openly agreed to a rematch with Burns as many of the fans felt the super entertaining fight could have gone either way. UFC president Dana White has also stated in multiple interviews that he plans on matching up Chimaev with Colby Covington.

Chimaev quickly took to Twitter following his victory, tweeting what his future may have in store:

"I feel sorry for my coaches they work hard for me" - Khamzat Chimaev gives tough assessment of performance at UFC 273

After putting on one of the best three-rounders of all-time, Khamzat Chimaev was very critical of his performance in a split-decision victory over the durable Gilbert Burns.

In his most recent vlog, Chimaev looked visibly upset when entering the locker room all battered and bruised, saying:

"I feel sorry for my coahes they work hard for me, I made many mistakes, ill go back and watch my fight. Like I always do."

Chimaev went on to say that he was mad that he didn't "finish the guy" and has many things to work on in the future. Many fans felt the fight could have gone either way, with the third round, in particular, incredibly close.

Burns, on the other hand, won respect from the entire combat sports world after displaying an inspiring amount of heart and shocking a lot of people in the process.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's latest vlog here:

Edited by Phil Dillon