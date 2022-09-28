"The 2.0 of Allstars" - Khamzat Chimaev's coach shows off massive new gym which will feature Olympic size ring and 1000 square meters of mat space 

Khamzat Chimaev famously joined the Allstars Gym after arriving in Sweden from Chechnya. The gym already housed some of the UFC's best talents in Alexander Gustafsson and Ilir Latifi. Rumors then quickly spread about an exciting middleweight prospect who would have wars with Gustafsson in the gym.

Now it seems that Allstars will be able to attract even more incredible talent, thanks to the construction of a state-of-the-art facility that will open in early 2023. Chimaev's head coach, Andreas Michael, gave Frontkick.online an exclusive look at the early stages of the gym's construction.

Boasting plenty of space and an abundance of MMA equipment, Allstars' new training center will become a beacon of combat talent throughout Europe.

"The 2.0 of Allstars, taking it to the next level. Like we've taken MMA to the next level, now we're going to take the training centre, sports centres to the next level. We're setting a standard here. We're showing that in Sweden, we can do just as good as what we can do in the biggest places in the world. Keep your eyes open."

Khamzat Chimaev is called out by Bo Nickal, who just received a UFC contract

Khamzat Chimaev is known for his willingness to fight anyone and everyone. His first two fights in the UFC came within 10 days of each other, and 'Borz' fought his first opponent at middleweight and the other at welterweight.

Now it seems that 'Borz' is the one being called out.

Bo Nickal, having come off two impressive performances in Dana White's Contender Series, called out Khamzat Chimaev in the post-fight press conference. Nickal truly believes that 'Borz' is a good matchup for him.

Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports asked Nickal about his call out to Chimaev, and the journalist assumed that the American was joking about fighting 'Borz'.

"Yeah, I don't know what you were talking about as far as kidding. You know, I feel like that's a good matchup for me. He's obviously a high level grappler, a high level fighter, one of the top fighters not only in his division but the UFC. I have a lot of respect for his skills, but I also know what I'm about."

Nickal is an extremely accomplished wrestler, having won the NCAA Division 1 national title three times in four years. That's probably why he feels that he will be competitive with Khamzat Chimaev.

