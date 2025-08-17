Khamzat Chimaev's teammate's victory at UFC 319 has caught the attention of the MMA community. While some expressed their admiration for the individual, others advised him to remain modest despite his win.The person in question is Baisangur Susurkaev, who earned the UFC contract by impressing the organization's CEO Dana White at the Contender Series last Tuesday. He knocked out Murtaza Talha with a brutal body shot in the opening round. 'Hunter' was immediately scheduled to face another debutant Eric Nolan in a middleweight bout in the prelims of UFC 319, which is currently taking place at the United Center in Chicago.Susurkaev entered the fight as a massive favorite against Nolan, who stunned everyone by hurting the Russian with a devastating right overhand. However, the 24-year-old survived the stanza.In the second round, Susurkaev was able to take the top position as he submitted Nolan with a tight rear-naked choke at the 2:01 mark.Check out the post below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Fun fight, but Susurkaev better watch that ego.. this wasn't that impressive''Another stated:''A welterweight on short notice had that boy on skates. Better humble up.''Other fans wrote:''So Susurkaev was on Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday with a one week notice. Won by TKO. A few days later he fights on the UFC 319 card with a 4 days notice and win by submission mind blowing. Nolan put on a good fight!''''Almost got caught early but that leg kick changed EVERYTHING. Nasty submission from Susurkaev - that's 9-0 with 9 finishes. Chimaev's training partner proving he belongs in the big show. Dangerous new player at 185''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo also praised Susurkaev on X, writing:''A star is born. Welcome to the big show Baisangur Susurkaev! #UFC319''