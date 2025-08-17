  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Khamzat Chimaev’s teammate survives early scare to earn submission win at UFC 319, MMA world reacts: “Better watch that ego” 

Khamzat Chimaev’s teammate survives early scare to earn submission win at UFC 319, MMA world reacts: “Better watch that ego” 

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 17, 2025 03:00 GMT
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev&rsquo;s teammate
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev’s teammate's win at UFC 319. [Image courtesy: @realhuntermma on Instagram]

Khamzat Chimaev's teammate's victory at UFC 319 has caught the attention of the MMA community. While some expressed their admiration for the individual, others advised him to remain modest despite his win.

Ad

The person in question is Baisangur Susurkaev, who earned the UFC contract by impressing the organization's CEO Dana White at the Contender Series last Tuesday. He knocked out Murtaza Talha with a brutal body shot in the opening round. 'Hunter' was immediately scheduled to face another debutant Eric Nolan in a middleweight bout in the prelims of UFC 319, which is currently taking place at the United Center in Chicago.

Susurkaev entered the fight as a massive favorite against Nolan, who stunned everyone by hurting the Russian with a devastating right overhand. However, the 24-year-old survived the stanza.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the second round, Susurkaev was able to take the top position as he submitted Nolan with a tight rear-naked choke at the 2:01 mark.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the post below:

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Fun fight, but Susurkaev better watch that ego.. this wasn't that impressive''

Another stated:

''A welterweight on short notice had that boy on skates. Better humble up.''

Other fans wrote:

''So Susurkaev was on Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday with a one week notice. Won by TKO. A few days later he fights on the UFC 319 card with a 4 days notice and win by submission mind blowing. Nolan put on a good fight!''
Ad
''Almost got caught early but that leg kick changed EVERYTHING. Nasty submission from Susurkaev - that's 9-0 with 9 finishes. Chimaev's training partner proving he belongs in the big show. Dangerous new player at 185''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo also praised Susurkaev on X, writing:

''A star is born. Welcome to the big show Baisangur Susurkaev! #UFC319''
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications