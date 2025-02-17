Khamzat Chimaev's two-word message to Dricus du Plessis piques MMA community's interest: "We don’t need you catching another cold"

It appears like we have an exciting contest on our way as Khamzat Chimaev recently issued a message to Dricis du Plessis, prompting a wide range of reactions from MMA fans around the world. While many extended their support towards Chimaev, some were skeptical about the undefeated contender's chances against du Plessis.

Given his recent impressive octagon performances, everyone anticipates that Chimaev will be the next to challenge for the middleweight title, but as of yet, no official announcement has been made. Ahead of his expected octagon return this year, 'Borz' took to X and sent a message to du Plessis by posting a selfie, hinting at a potential matchup between them. He wrote:

''Good morning @dricusduplessis''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Take your vitamins we don’t need you catching another cold.''

Another one stated:

''How much weight are you walking around at brother? 210 lbs? You look huge''

Other fans wrote:

''They all talk game until they are locked with the wolf in the cage.''

''Can’t wait for @dricusduplessis to shut you up! You barely beat Burns and Usman (on short notice). Oh wait, you cheated to make weight for one of those too! You haven’t earned a title shot yet. But I hope you get it!''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @KChimaev on X]

Chimaev is coming off a impressive opening round submission win against former champion Robert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 308, which secured his position as the top contender for the 185 pound belt. However, the promotion went on to book Sean Strickland in a rematch against du Plessis at UFC 312, which the South African won by unanimous decision.

As for du Plessis, during the post-fight press conference, he gave his nod to defend his title against Chimaev.

Din Thomas wants to see Khamzat Chimaev taking on Dricus du Plessis next

Despite Khamzat Chimaev being the front runner to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title, Nassourdine Imavov has also entered his name into the conversation with a second-round knockout finish over former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia.

In a recent video posted by ESPN MMA, UFC analyst Din Thomas expressed his desire to witness Chimaev facing du Plessis next, saying:

''This is TV. We got to cast it with the best people. Khamzat Chimaev, he brings in the numbers. He brings in the eyeballs. It's not like he doesn't deserve the fight as well. So, you got to cast it with the best fighter who brings in the biggest amount of draw in terms of audience and that's Khamzat Chimaev."

Check out Din Thomas' comments below (2:53):

