"Usman... I'm coming for you" - Khamzat Chimaev sends a warning to Kamaru Usman after choking out Li Jingliang at UFC 267

Khamzat Chimaev sent an ominous warning to Kamaru Usman in the aftermath of his dominant performance against Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

Speaking with ESPN MMA's John Gooden post-fight, an ecstatic Chimaev sent a short but emphatic message to the reigning UFC welterweight champion. 'Borz' said:

"Usman, stay there, boy. I'm coming for you!"

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's post-fight interview with ESPN below:

As impressive as Chimaev was, a meeting with Usman is unrealistic at the moment. Chimaev was previously unranked but is expected to take Jingliang's spot at No.11.

Usman is gearing up for a highly-anticipated rematch against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268 next weekend. So far, Usman has defended the welterweight title four times and has ascended to the top spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings. He has also surpassed octagon legend Georges St-Pierre's record for the longest winning streak in the UFC welterweight division.

Ring rust was not a factor in Chimaev's return as the Chechen-born Swede dismantled Jingliang with relative ease. UFC 267 was Chimaev's first fight since September 2020. He'd been sidelined for over a year due to COVID-19 complications.

Nonetheless, Chimaev looked as sharp as ever. The surging welterweight wasted no time securing a takedown and effortlessly took his opponent's back. In a display of brute strength, Chimaev lifted 'The Leech' off the ground and held him for four seconds before slamming him onto the canvas.

The 27-year-old star ultimately choked Jingliang out just over three minutes into the opening round. In doing so, he earned his fourth win in the UFC and improved his record to 10-0.

Khamzat Chimaev puts the UFC welterweight division on notice

After his return, Khamzat Chimaev called out every single fighter on the UFC welterweight roster. When asked who he wants to fight next, Chimaev said:

"Everybody! I come here for everybody. Kill everybody. I'm the king!"

Meanwhile, Chimaev's management revealed that the up-and-coming star is eyeing either Michael Chiesa or Neil Magny as his next opponent.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's post-fight interview:

Edited by Harvey Leonard